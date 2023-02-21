Jack Russell Terrier Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Jack Russell Terrier Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Jack Russell Terriers 10 months and older

Existing formats

10lb

Exclusive kibble design

The Jack Russell Terrier has a strong and rectangular jaw, and the breed has large teeth that are set square to the jaws. The size, shape and texture of the kibble is designed to be easy for the Jack Russell Terrier to pick up and encourages chewing.

Dental health

Small breed dogs are prone to tartar formation. Jack Russell Adult has an exclusive kibble shape and size to help reduce tartar build-up by encouraging the dog to chew.

Healthy skin & coat

Jack Russell Adult Adult helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of B vitamins and amino acids and helps maintain skin health with EPA & DHA.

Muscle & vitality complex

The Jack Russell Terrier is known for his lively temperament. This formula helps maintain muscle mass with optimal protein content, and is enriched with a complex of antioxidants to support vitality.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3733 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 351 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.4%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.12%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, wheat gluten, wheat, corn, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, corn gluten meal, fish oil, grain distillers dried yeast, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], salt, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, L-lysine, DL-methionine, taurine, magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, L-carnitine, green tea extract, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature Jack Russell Terriers - Over 10 months old.
Breed Health Nutrition Jack Russell Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
11 lb (5 kg) 7/8 cup (80 g) 1 1/8 cups (105 g) 1 1/4 cups (122 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 1 cups (92 g) 1 1/4 cups (120 g) 1 1/2 cups (140 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 1 1/4 cups (114 g) 1 5/8 cups (149 g) 1 7/8 cups (173 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 1 3/8 cups (134 g) 1 7/8 cups (177 g) 2 1/4 cups (205 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Jack Russell Terrier magnificent is in the details. Small but mighty, the Jack Russell is an energetic dog that requires a ton of activity. They can benefit from the right diet to help maintain muscle mass, protect their skin and coat, and help with dental care, especially as your good-looking little pal becomes older. Royal Canin Jack Russell Terrier Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Jack or Parson Russell Terrier. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Jack Russell Terrier, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom-shape kibble is designed for your small breed Jack Russell’s strong, rectangular jaws, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Optimal protein content and antioxidants support vitality and sustain muscle mass. Essential nutrients like B vitamins and amino acids reinforce the skin barrier, while helping maintain skin health with EPA and DHA from fish oil. And to support the oral health of your feisty small terrier, the unique kibble texture, shape, and size help reduce tartar buildup for healthy gums and teeth by encouraging the dog to chew.

