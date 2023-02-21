Jack Russell Terrier Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Jack Russell Terrier Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Jack Russell Terriers 10 months and older
Existing formats
10lb
Exclusive kibble design
The Jack Russell Terrier has a strong and rectangular jaw, and the breed has large teeth that are set square to the jaws. The size, shape and texture of the kibble is designed to be easy for the Jack Russell Terrier to pick up and encourages chewing.
Dental health
Small breed dogs are prone to tartar formation. Jack Russell Adult has an exclusive kibble shape and size to help reduce tartar build-up by encouraging the dog to chew.
Healthy skin & coat
Jack Russell Adult Adult helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of B vitamins and amino acids and helps maintain skin health with EPA & DHA.
Muscle & vitality complex
The Jack Russell Terrier is known for his lively temperament. This formula helps maintain muscle mass with optimal protein content, and is enriched with a complex of antioxidants to support vitality.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|11 lb (5 kg)
|7/8 cup (80 g)
|1 1/8 cups (105 g)
|1 1/4 cups (122 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1 cups (92 g)
|1 1/4 cups (120 g)
|1 1/2 cups (140 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1 1/4 cups (114 g)
|1 5/8 cups (149 g)
|1 7/8 cups (173 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 3/8 cups (134 g)
|1 7/8 cups (177 g)
|2 1/4 cups (205 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Jack Russell Terrier magnificent is in the details. Small but mighty, the Jack Russell is an energetic dog that requires a ton of activity. They can benefit from the right diet to help maintain muscle mass, protect their skin and coat, and help with dental care, especially as your good-looking little pal becomes older. Royal Canin Jack Russell Terrier Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Jack or Parson Russell Terrier. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Jack Russell Terrier, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom-shape kibble is designed for your small breed Jack Russell’s strong, rectangular jaws, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Optimal protein content and antioxidants support vitality and sustain muscle mass. Essential nutrients like B vitamins and amino acids reinforce the skin barrier, while helping maintain skin health with EPA and DHA from fish oil. And to support the oral health of your feisty small terrier, the unique kibble texture, shape, and size help reduce tartar buildup for healthy gums and teeth by encouraging the dog to chew.