PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Jack Russell Terrier magnificent is in the details. Small but mighty, the Jack Russell is an energetic dog that requires a ton of activity. They can benefit from the right diet to help maintain muscle mass, protect their skin and coat, and help with dental care, especially as your good-looking little pal becomes older. Royal Canin Jack Russell Terrier Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Jack or Parson Russell Terrier. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Jack Russell Terrier, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom-shape kibble is designed for your small breed Jack Russell’s strong, rectangular jaws, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Optimal protein content and antioxidants support vitality and sustain muscle mass. Essential nutrients like B vitamins and amino acids reinforce the skin barrier, while helping maintain skin health with EPA and DHA from fish oil. And to support the oral health of your feisty small terrier, the unique kibble texture, shape, and size help reduce tartar buildup for healthy gums and teeth by encouraging the dog to chew.

Read more