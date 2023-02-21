Jack Russell Terrier Puppy Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Jack Russell Terrier puppy magnificent is in the details. Small but mighty, Jack Russell puppies are lively, energetic dogs that grow very quickly. They can benefit from the right growth formula to keep up with their high-energy needs, while providing precise nutrition for developing immune systems, fast-growing bodies, and healthy digestion as they take on puppyhood. Royal Canin Jack Russell Terrier dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Jack or Parson Russell Terrier puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Jack Russell Terrier puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom-shape kibble is designed for your small breed Jack Russell puppy’s rectangular jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune systems. Precise protein content and balanced calcium and phosphorus levels promote healthy growth. And to support your puppy’s digestive system, high-quality proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion and optimal stool quality. Once your Jack Russell puppy is over 10 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Jack Russell Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

