Jack Russell Terrier Puppy Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Jack Russell Terrier Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of a purebred Jack Russell 8 weeks to 10 months old
Sizes available
3lb
Healthy growth
The Jack Russell Terrier puppy has an intense and demanding short growth period. Jack Russell Terrier Puppy is formulated with a precise protein content, balanced calcium and phosphorus levels to support healthy growth and development in this active breed.
Immune system support
As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Jack Russell Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Digestive health
Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Puppy Age
|Target Adult Weight
|11 lb (5 kg)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|2 Months
|1 cup (94 g)
|1 1/8 cups (114 g)
|1 1/2 cups (147 g)
|3 Months
|1 1/8 cups (106 g)
|1 3/8 cups (134 g)
|1 3/4 cups (173 g)
|4 Months
|1 1/8 cups (111 g)
|1 1/2 cups (141 g)
|1 7/8 cups (184 g)
|5 Months
|1 1/8 cups (111 g)
|1 1/2 cups (143 g)
|2 cups (187 g)
|6 Months
|1 cup (101 g)
|1 1/2 cups (142 g)
|2 cups (186 g)
|7 Months
|1 cup (94 g)
|1 3/8 cups (133 g)
|1 7/8 cups (175 g)
|8 Months
|7/8 cup (86 g)
|1 1/4 cups (124 g)
|1 3/4 cups (163 g)
|9 Months
|7/8 cup (89 g)
|1 1/4 cups (115 g)
|1 5/8 cups (151 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Jack Russell Terrier puppy magnificent is in the details. Small but mighty, Jack Russell puppies are lively, energetic dogs that grow very quickly. They can benefit from the right growth formula to keep up with their high-energy needs, while providing precise nutrition for developing immune systems, fast-growing bodies, and healthy digestion as they take on puppyhood. Royal Canin Jack Russell Terrier dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Jack or Parson Russell Terrier puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Jack Russell Terrier puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom-shape kibble is designed for your small breed Jack Russell puppy’s rectangular jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune systems. Precise protein content and balanced calcium and phosphorus levels promote healthy growth. And to support your puppy’s digestive system, high-quality proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion and optimal stool quality. Once your Jack Russell puppy is over 10 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Jack Russell Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.