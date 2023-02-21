Labrador Retriever Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Labrador Retriever Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Labrador Retriever wet dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Labrador Retrievers 15 months and older

Sizes available

1 x 13.6oz

Loaf in sauce.

Bone and joint health.

Ideal weight.

Calorie content: This diet contains 776 kcal ME/kg; 299 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 7.3%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.7%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.7%, Moisture (max.) 81.0%. Glucosamine* (min.) 184 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 19 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken by-products, pork liver, chicken liver, corn flour, powdered cellulose, brewers rice flour, wheat gluten, vegetable oil, pork plasma, fish oil, carrageenan, sodium silico aluminate, natural flavors, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, carob bean gum, guar gum, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement, menadione sodium bisulfite complex], citric acid, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], glucosamine hydrochloride, sodium carbonate, L-carnitine, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), chondroitin sulfate.

Wet Feeding

Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
49 lb (22 kg) 3 cans (1,145 g) 3 2/4 cans (1,326 g) 4 cans (1,506 g)
53 lb (24 kg) 3 1/4 cans (1,222 g) 3 3/4 cans (1,415 g) 4 1/4 cans (1,608 g)
57 lb (26 kg) 3 1/4 cans (1,298 g) 4 cans (1,502 g) 4 2/4 cans (1,707 g)
62 lb (28 kg) 3 2/4 cans (1,372 g) 4 cans (1,588 g) 4 3/4 cans (1,805 g)
66 lb (30 kg) 3 3/4 cans (1,445 g) 4 1/4 cans (1,673 g) 5 cans (1,901 g)
71 lb (32 kg) 4 cans (1,516 g) 4 2/4 cans (1,756 g) 5 1/4 cans (1,995 g)
75 lb (34 kg) 4 cans (1,587 g) 4 3/4 cans (1,837 g) 5 2/4 cans (2,088 g)
79 lb (36 kg) 4 1/4 cans (1,656 g) 5 cans (1,918 g) 5 3/4 cans (2,179 g)
84 lb (38 kg) 4 2/4 cans (1,725 g) 5 1/4 cans (1,997 g) 6 cans (2,269 g)

Mixed Feeding

Weight Can Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
49 lb (22 kg) 1 2 5/8 cups (175 g) 3 2/8 cups (217 g) 3 7/8 cups (258 g)
53 lb (24 kg) 1 2 7/8 cups (193 g) 3 5/8 cups (237 g) 4 2/8 cups (282 g)
57 lb (26 kg) 1 3 1/8 cups (210 g) 3 7/8 cups (258 g) 4 5/8 cups (305 g)
62 lb (28 kg) 1 3 4/8 cups (227 g) 4 2/8 cups (277 g) 5 cups (327 g)
66 lb (30 kg) 1 3 6/8 cups (244 g) 4 4/8 cups (297 g) 5 2/8 cups (349 g)
71 lb (32 kg) 1 4 cups (261 g) 4 6/8 cups (316 g) 5 5/8 cups (371 g)
75 lb (34 kg) 1 4 2/8 cups (277 g) 5 1/8 cups (335 g) 6 cups (393 g)
79 lb (36 kg) 1 4 4/8 cups (293 g) 5 3/8 cups (353 g) 6 2/8 cups (414 g)
84 lb (38 kg) 1 4 5/8 cups (309 g) 5 5/8 cups (372 g) 6 5/8 cups (434 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Labrador Retriever magnificent is in the details. Labs are loyal champions that love to run, swim, and fetch. Although active, they also tend to overeat and gulp down their food. They can benefit from the right diet to support their large builds and help maintain a healthy weight, especially for sporting dogs, which may be prone to bone and joint issues. Royal Canin Labrador Retriever Loaf in Sauce wet dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed dog. Whether you have a Yellow Lab, Chocolate Lab, or Black Lab, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Labrador Retriever, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The complete and balanced soft dog food features a smooth paté texture to appeal to your Lab’s appetite. A precise energy level helps maintain your Lab at a healthy weight. And nutrients like EPA, DHA, and glucosamine support bone and joint health. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Labrador Retriever dry dog food for a meal that’s sure to please your favorite family dog.

