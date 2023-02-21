Large Adult 5+ Dry Dog Food

Royal Canin Large Adult 5+ dry dog food (formerly Maxi Adult) is precise nutrition specifically made for large dogs 5–7 years old weighing 56–100 lbs.

Bone & joint support

Helps support large breed dog's healthy bones and joints, that can be placed under stress by body weight.

High digestibility

Helps promote optimal digestion with an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fiber.

Vitality support

Precisely formulated with nutrients to help keep large breed dogs active and fight the first signs of aging. Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help support cellular health.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3787 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 337 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 24.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.5%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: chicken by-product meal, wheat, oat groats, brown rice, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], salt, L-lysine, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-tyrosine, glucosamine hydrochloride, GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and Balanced nutrition for dogs - For mature large breed dogs (from 56 to 100 lb.) - Over 5 years old.
Size Health Nutrition Large Adult 5+ is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
57.3 lb (26 kg) 3 1/8 Cups (273 g) 3 1/2 Cups (316 g) 4 Cups (359 g)
61.7 lb (28 kg) 3 1/4 Cups (288 g) 3 3/4 Cups (334 g) 4 1/4 Cups (379 g)
66.1 lb (30 kg) 3 3/8 Cups (304 g) 4 Cups (352 g) 4 1/2 Cups (399 g)
70.5 lb (32 kg) 3 5/8 Cups (319 g) 4 1/8 Cups (369 g) 4 3/4 Cups (419 g)
75 lb (34 kg) 3 3/4 Cups (333 g) 4 3/8 Cups (386 g) 5 Cups (439 g)
79.4 lb (36 kg) 3 7/8 Cups (348 g) 4 1/2 Cups (403 g) 5 1/8 Cups (458 g)
83.8 lb (38 kg) 4 1/8 Cups (363 g) 4 3/4 Cups (420 g) 5 3/8 Cups (477 g)
88.2 lb (40 kg) 4 1/4 Cups (377 g) 4 7/8 Cups (436 g) 5 5/8 Cups (496 g)
92.6 lb (42 kg) 4 3/8 Cups (391 g) 5 1/8 Cups (452 g) 5 3/4 Cups (514 g)
97 lb (44 kg) 4 1/2 Cups (405 g) 5 1/4 Cups (469 g) 6 Cups (532 g)

Large breed dogs are treasured for being hard working animals and loyal family companions. But as they age, their nutritional needs change. Their large bodies can benefit from a size-specific diet that can keep them happy and healthy, helping them maintain strong joints and large bones. Royal Canin Large Adult 5+ dry dog food (formerly Maxi Adult 5+) is tailored to support your big dog’s later years. An exclusive complex of antioxidants supports cellular health to help keep your dog going strong. Precise nutrients help keep large bones and joints healthy. Plus, high-quality proteins and a balanced blend of fibers help your big dog digest food easily for digestive health. Add some variety to their bowl with Royal Canin Adult wet dog food. And after your dog reaches their senior years, switch over to Royal Canin Large Aging 8+ for the right support large senior dogs need.

