Large Adult 5+ Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Large Adult 5+ dry dog food (formerly Maxi Adult) is precise nutrition specifically made for large dogs 5–7 years old weighing 56–100 lbs.
Existing formats
30lb
Bone & joint support
Helps support large breed dog's healthy bones and joints, that can be placed under stress by body weight.
High digestibility
Helps promote optimal digestion with an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fiber.
Vitality support
Precisely formulated with nutrients to help keep large breed dogs active and fight the first signs of aging. Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help support cellular health.
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|57.3 lb (26 kg)
|3 1/8 Cups (273 g)
|3 1/2 Cups (316 g)
|4 Cups (359 g)
|61.7 lb (28 kg)
|3 1/4 Cups (288 g)
|3 3/4 Cups (334 g)
|4 1/4 Cups (379 g)
|66.1 lb (30 kg)
|3 3/8 Cups (304 g)
|4 Cups (352 g)
|4 1/2 Cups (399 g)
|70.5 lb (32 kg)
|3 5/8 Cups (319 g)
|4 1/8 Cups (369 g)
|4 3/4 Cups (419 g)
|75 lb (34 kg)
|3 3/4 Cups (333 g)
|4 3/8 Cups (386 g)
|5 Cups (439 g)
|79.4 lb (36 kg)
|3 7/8 Cups (348 g)
|4 1/2 Cups (403 g)
|5 1/8 Cups (458 g)
|83.8 lb (38 kg)
|4 1/8 Cups (363 g)
|4 3/4 Cups (420 g)
|5 3/8 Cups (477 g)
|88.2 lb (40 kg)
|4 1/4 Cups (377 g)
|4 7/8 Cups (436 g)
|5 5/8 Cups (496 g)
|92.6 lb (42 kg)
|4 3/8 Cups (391 g)
|5 1/8 Cups (452 g)
|5 3/4 Cups (514 g)
|97 lb (44 kg)
|4 1/2 Cups (405 g)
|5 1/4 Cups (469 g)
|6 Cups (532 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Large breed dogs are treasured for being hard working animals and loyal family companions. But as they age, their nutritional needs change. Their large bodies can benefit from a size-specific diet that can keep them happy and healthy, helping them maintain strong joints and large bones. Royal Canin Large Adult 5+ dry dog food (formerly Maxi Adult 5+) is tailored to support your big dog’s later years. An exclusive complex of antioxidants supports cellular health to help keep your dog going strong. Precise nutrients help keep large bones and joints healthy. Plus, high-quality proteins and a balanced blend of fibers help your big dog digest food easily for digestive health. Add some variety to their bowl with Royal Canin Adult wet dog food. And after your dog reaches their senior years, switch over to Royal Canin Large Aging 8+ for the right support large senior dogs need.