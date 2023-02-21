PRODUCT DETAILS

Large breed dogs are treasured for being hard working animals and loyal family companions. But as they age, their nutritional needs change. Their large bodies can benefit from a size-specific diet that can keep them happy and healthy, helping them maintain strong joints and large bones. Royal Canin Large Adult 5+ dry dog food (formerly Maxi Adult 5+) is tailored to support your big dog’s later years. An exclusive complex of antioxidants supports cellular health to help keep your dog going strong. Precise nutrients help keep large bones and joints healthy. Plus, high-quality proteins and a balanced blend of fibers help your big dog digest food easily for digestive health. Add some variety to their bowl with Royal Canin Adult wet dog food. And after your dog reaches their senior years, switch over to Royal Canin Large Aging 8+ for the right support large senior dogs need.

Read more