Large Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Large Adult dry dog food (formerly Maxi Adult) is precise nutrition specifically made for large dogs 15 months to 5 years old weighing 56–100 lbs.

Existing formats

35lb

Bone & joint support

Helps support large breed dog's healthy bones and joints, that can be placed under stress by body weight.

High digestibility

Helps promote optimal digestion with an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fiber.

Omega 3: EPA - DHA

Enriched with omega 3 fatty acids (EPA-DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3755 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 360 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 24.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.3%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.17%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.46%, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, wheat, brown rice, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, calcium carbonate, monocalcium phosphate, salt, potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, choline chloride, L-lysine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, DL-methionine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For adult large breed dogs (from 56 to 100 lb.) - Over 15 months old.
Size Health Nutrition Large Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
57.3 lb (26 kg) 2 7/8 cups (274 g) 3 3/8 cups (318 g) 3 3/4 cups (361 g)
61.7 lb (28 kg) 3 cups (290 g) 3 1/2 cups (336 g) 4 cups (382 g)
66.1 lb (30 kg) 3 1/4 cups (306 g) 3 3/4 cups (354 g) 4 1/4 cups (402 g)
70.5 lb (32 kg) 3 3/8 cups (321 g) 3 7/8 cups (371 g) 4 3/8 cups (422 g)
75 lb (34 kg) 3 1/2 cups (336 g) 4 cups (389 g) 4 5/8 cups (442 g)
79.4 lb (36 kg) 3 5/8 cups (350 g) 4 1/4 cups (406 g) 4 3/4 cups (461 g)
83.8 lb (38 kg) 3 3/4 cups (365 g) 4 3/8 cups (422 g) 5 cups (480 g)
88.2 lb (40 kg) 4 cups (379 g) 4 5/8 cups (439 g) 5 1/4 cups (499 g)
92.6 lb (42 kg) 4 1/8 cups (393 g) 4 3/4 cups (455 g) 5 3/8 cups (517 g)
97 lb (44 kg) 4 1/4 cups (407 g) 4 7/8 cups (471 g) 5 5/8 cups (536 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Large breed dogs are treasured for being hard working animals and loyal family companions. Whether they’re on the job or playing in the backyard, they lead active lives. Their large bodies benefit from a size-specific diet that can support them with the energy they need, to maintain strong joints, and nourish a healthy skin and coat. Royal Canin Large Adult dry dog food (formerly Maxi Adult) is tailored to support your big dog’s active lifestyle. This exclusive formula contains an optimal balance of high-quality proteins and fiber for optimal energy and digestive health. And because large breed dogs put a lot of stress on their bones and joints, key nutrients are included to help keep them playing. Omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA, help promote your dog’s coat and skin health. Plus, this diet’s exclusive kibble is designed for large jaws, with a palatability that’s sure to please. Add some variety to their bowl with Royal Canin Adult wet dog food. And when your dog reaches 5 years old, switch over to Royal Canin Large Adult 5+ to fight the first signs of aging for a happy, active mature life.

