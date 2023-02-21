Large Aging 8+ Dry Dog Food

Royal Canin Large Aging 8+ dry dog food (formerly Maxi Aging 8+) is precise nutrition specifically made for large dogs 8 years and older weighing 56–100 lbs.

Existing formats

30lb

Bone & joint support

Helps support large breed dog's healthy bones and joints, which can be placed under stress by body weight.

Healthy aging support

Developed to promote healthy aging in large breed dogs. Enhanced with EPA, DHA and a complex of antioxidants to help support cellular health.

Healthy transit

Helps facilitate intestinal transit with a specific fiber content and contributes to optimal stool quality with proteins selected for their high digestibility.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3762 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 308 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 25.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.3%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.17%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07%, Glucosamine* (min.) 743 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 7 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, wheat, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, corn, brown rice, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, fish oil, pea fiber, dried tomato pomace, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, psyllium seed husk, calcium carbonate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, L-tryptophan, glucosamine hydrochloride, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For senior large breed dogs (from 56 to 100 lb.) - Over 8 years old.
Size Health Nutrition Large Aging 8+ is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
57.3 lb (26 kg) 3 3/8 Cups (276 g) 3 7/8 Cups (320 g) 4 1/2 Cups (364 g)
61.7 lb (28 kg) 3 5/8 Cups (292 g) 4 1/8 Cups (338 g) 4 3/4 Cups (384 g)
66.1 lb (30 kg) 3 3/4 Cups (308 g) 4 3/8 Cups (356 g) 5 Cups (405 g)
70.5 lb (32 kg) 4 Cups (323 g) 4 5/8 Cups (374 g) 5 1/4 Cups (425 g)
75 lb (34 kg) 4 1/8 Cups (338 g) 4 3/4 Cups (391 g) 5 1/2 Cups (445 g)
79.4 lb (36 kg) 4 3/8 Cups (353 g) 5 Cups (408 g) 5 5/8 Cups (464 g)
83.8 lb (38 kg) 4 1/2 Cups (367 g) 5 1/4 Cups (425 g) 5 7/8 Cups (483 g)
88.2 lb (40 kg) 4 5/8 Cups (382 g) 5 3/8 Cups (442 g) 6 1/8 Cups (502 g)
92.6 lb (42 kg) 4 7/8 Cups (396 g) 5 5/8 Cups (459 g) 6 3/8 Cups (521 g)
97 lb (44 kg) 5 Cups (410 g) 5 7/8 Cups (475 g) 6 5/8 Cups (540 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Large breed dogs are treasured for being hard working animals and loyal family companions. But as they age, their nutritional needs change. Their large bodies can benefit from an age- and size-specific diet that can help keep them happy and healthy. Royal Canin Large Aging 8+ dry dog food (formerly Maxi Aging 8+) is tailored to support your big senior dog’s vitality. An exclusive complex of antioxidants supports cellular health to help reduce the signs of aging. Precise nutrients keep large bones and joints healthy and strong to help your dog stay active. And high-quality proteins and a balance of fibers help your dog digest food easily for digestive health. Plus, this highly palatable kibble is rehydratable: Mix in warm water for an easy-to-chew meal your dog will love to eat. Add some variety to their bowl with Royal Canin Mature 8+ wet dog food.

