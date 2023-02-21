Large Joint Care Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Large Joint Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for large adult dogs 15 months and older weighing 56-100 lb to support healthy joints

Sizes available

30lb

JOINT SUPPORT

Advanced nutrients like collagen promote bone and joint health

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Adapted calorie content supports healthy weight management

BONE SUPPORT

Provides bone and joint support for large breeds in combination with regular exercise

MIX WITH WET FOOD

Perfect complement to Royal Canin Intense Beauty Wet Cat Food formulas

Calorie content: This diet contains 3526 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 314 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 24.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 7.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 105 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Large Joint Care dry dog food (formerly Maxi Joint Care) is tailored nutrition to support adult dogs’ joint health. This bone and joint formula is designed with advanced nutrients like collagen to support joint and bone health. After feeding Royal Canin Joint Care exclusively, 97% of owners saw an improvement in their dog’s comfort level after 1 month.

