Large Joint Care Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Large Joint Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for large adult dogs 15 months and older weighing 56-100 lb to support healthy joints
Sizes available
30lb
JOINT SUPPORT
Advanced nutrients like collagen promote bone and joint health
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Adapted calorie content supports healthy weight management
BONE SUPPORT
Provides bone and joint support for large breeds in combination with regular exercise
MIX WITH WET FOOD
Perfect complement to Royal Canin Intense Beauty Wet Cat Food formulas
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Large Joint Care dry dog food (formerly Maxi Joint Care) is tailored nutrition to support adult dogs’ joint health. This bone and joint formula is designed with advanced nutrients like collagen to support joint and bone health. After feeding Royal Canin Joint Care exclusively, 97% of owners saw an improvement in their dog’s comfort level after 1 month.