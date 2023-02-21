Large Puppy Dry
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For large breed puppies (adult weight 56 - 100 lb/25 - 45 kg) - Up to 15 months old
BENEFITS
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat, chicken fat, wheat gluten, brewers rice, natural flavors, brewers rice flour, dried plain beet pulp, corn gluten meal, monocalcium phosphate, sodium aluminosilicate, vegetable oil, salt, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, powdered psyllium seed husk, pea fiber, fish oil, taurine, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast, marine microalgae oil, DL-methionine, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, folic acid, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement, riboflavin supplement], trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, Yucca schidigera extract, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Crude Protein (min.)28.0%, Crude Fat (min.)14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.7%, Moisture (max.)10.5%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.)0.1%, Vitamin E (min.)400 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)320 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.)364 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.)8 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 3638 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 349 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® LARGE PUPPY is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).