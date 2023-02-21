Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Large Puppy Dry

Large Puppy Dry

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For large breed puppies (adult weight 56 - 100 lb/25 - 45 kg) - Up to 15 months old

Quantity 1
What is the right portion?
Free Shipping
Arrives 2-3 days
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION