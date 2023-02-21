Large Puppy Pouch Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Large Puppy wet dog food pouches make it easier than ever to feed your large breed puppy wet food. This formula comes in a convenient easy-to-open pouch in a chunks in gravy texture your dog will love. Not only that, this complete and balanced puppy food gives your big, lovable pup a healthy start with the right nutrition. A complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, supports their developing immune system, while highly digestible proteins promote digestive health and optimal stool quality. Also, because large puppies have longer growth periods than other pups, it supports moderate energy intake as they grow. Serve alone as a complete and balanced meal or as a dog food topper mixed with Royal Canin Large Puppy dry food for a meal that’s sure to please.

