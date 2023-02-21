LARGE Puppy Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Large Puppy dry dog food (formerly Maxi Puppy) is tailor-made for large breed puppies with an expected adult weight of 56-100 lbs.
Sizes available
17lb
30lb
Strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
Brain development
Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.
Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.
Optimal energy content
Satisfies the moderate energy needs of large breed puppies over a long growth period, up to 15 months old.
4E- Adapted kibble size
LARGE Puppy Dry Dog Food
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3638 kilocalories of metabolizable energy(ME) per kilogram or 349 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7%, Moisture (max.) 10.5%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.1%, Vitamin E (min.) 400 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 320 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 364 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg.* Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
