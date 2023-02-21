Large Puppy Pouch Dog Food chunks in gravy
Wet food for Dog
Royal Canin Large Breed Puppy Wet Food is formulated for puppies from 2 to 15 months old with an expected adult weight from 56-100 lb
Sizes available
10 x 140g
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Prebiotics and highly digestible proteins help promote a balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health
SOFT TEXTURE
Tasty thin slices in gravy and the soft food texture make it easy for growing large breed puppies to eat
IMMUNE SUPPORT
Clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C, help support the healthy development of your puppy’s immune system
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
This wet puppy food is enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid scientifically proven to help support your puppy’s brain development
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 849 kcal ME/kg; 119 kcal ME/ Pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 6.3%, Crude Fat (min.) 3.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.2%, Moisture (max.) 81.7%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.02%, Vitamin E (min.) 98 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 69 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS: water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, pork by-products, chicken, pork liver, wheat gluten, brewers rice flour, powdered cellulose, modified corn starch, vegetable oil, pork plasma, calcium carbonate, fish oil, sodium tripolyphosphate, sodium aluminosilicate, hydrolyzed yeast, potassium chloride, taurine, carob bean gum, natural flavors, vitamins [ascorbic acid, cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), biotin, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement], psyllium seed husk, glycine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), sodium carbonate, yeast extract, magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganese sulfate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate, manganese proteinate], carotene.