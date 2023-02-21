Large Weight Care™ Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Existing formats
30lb
PROVEN RESULTS
89% of slightly overweight dogs fed ROYAL CANIN® LARGE WEIGHT CARE lost weight in 2 months.
SENSITIVITIES
Health complications can be associated with excess body weight. If your dog has a tendency to gain weight, you can help him stay trim and feel well fed.
WEIGHT LOSS PROGRAM
WEIGHT LOSS PROGRAM: 1. Providing complete & balanced nutrition across both our wet & dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your dog. 2. Get your dog active with walks, games in the park or play at home. 3. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog's health, please contact your veterinarian.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Large Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Large Breeds is formulated for large breed dogs (56 to 100 lb) that have a tendency to gain weight. It delivers the nutrition and support they need, featuring an ideal fiber blend to help keep them feeling full, while maintaining a healthy weight. This dry dog food helps slightly overweight dogs achieve a healthy weight, while delivering a delicious-tasting kibble. Royal Canin Large Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Large Breeds was created with large breeds and big dogs in mind and is formulated to support an ideal body condition and muscle mass. 89% of slightly overweight dogs fed Royal Canin Large Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Large Breeds lost weight within two months. With over 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every pet’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)