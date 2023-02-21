Maltese Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Maltese Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of a purebred Maltese 10 months and older

Stool & odor reduction

Maltese Adult helps reduce stool odor and volume, and helps support healthy digestion with highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), a precise fiber content and very high quality carbohydrate sources.*Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Coat health

The Maltese has a long & silky white coat. This exclusive formula, enriched with biotin, omega-6 fatty acids, and omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), helps maintain the health of the Maltese''s beautiful coat.

Satisfies fussy appetites

Maltese are known to have a very fussy appetite. A highly palatable food is therefore recommended to fully satisfy them. Maltese Adult satisfies the fussiest of appetites with a combination of exceptional aromas and flavors.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3861 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 317 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 22.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.3%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.6%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.4%, Biotin* (min.) 1.6 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: Brewers rice, corn, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, wheat gluten, pork meal, natural flavors, dried chicory root, vegetable oil, fish oil, grain distillers dried yeast, potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], salt, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, monocalcium phosphate, choline chloride, DL-methionine, taurine, calcium carbonate, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, L-lysine, glucosamine hydrochloride, green tea extract, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature Malteses - Over 10 months old.
Breed Health Nutrition Maltese Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance. 
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
4.4 lb (2 kg) 1/2 cup (39 g) 1/2 cup (45 g) 5/8 cup (51 g)
6.6 lb (3 kg) 5/8 cup (53 g) 3/4 cup (61 g) 7/8 cup (70 g)
8.8 lb (4 kg) 3/4 cup (66 g) 7/8 cup (76 g) 1 1/8 cups (87 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Maltese magnificent is in the details. This original lap dog is one of the oldest types of the toy breeds, known for their devoted companionship and beautiful white, silky coats. They can benefit from the right diet to maintain skin and coat health, aid with digestion, and satisfy their finicky appetites. Royal Canin Maltese Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Maltese. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Maltese, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is specially designed for your Maltese’s medium-length tapered muzzle and scissor bite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Biotin, omega-3, and omega-6 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA from fish oil, give your Maltese’s silky, long coat a beautiful shine. Highly digestible proteins and precise fiber content support healthy digestion to help reduce stools and unpleasant stool odors. And to please your picky eater, the combination of kibble size, exceptional aromas, and flavors will keep them happily satisfied.

