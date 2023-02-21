Maltese Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Maltese Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of a purebred Maltese 10 months and older
Existing formats
2.5lb
Stool & odor reduction
Maltese Adult helps reduce stool odor and volume, and helps support healthy digestion with highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), a precise fiber content and very high quality carbohydrate sources.*Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Coat health
The Maltese has a long & silky white coat. This exclusive formula, enriched with biotin, omega-6 fatty acids, and omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), helps maintain the health of the Maltese''s beautiful coat.
Satisfies fussy appetites
Maltese are known to have a very fussy appetite. A highly palatable food is therefore recommended to fully satisfy them. Maltese Adult satisfies the fussiest of appetites with a combination of exceptional aromas and flavors.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/2 cup (39 g)
|1/2 cup (45 g)
|5/8 cup (51 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|5/8 cup (53 g)
|3/4 cup (61 g)
|7/8 cup (70 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/4 cup (66 g)
|7/8 cup (76 g)
|1 1/8 cups (87 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Maltese magnificent is in the details. This original lap dog is one of the oldest types of the toy breeds, known for their devoted companionship and beautiful white, silky coats. They can benefit from the right diet to maintain skin and coat health, aid with digestion, and satisfy their finicky appetites. Royal Canin Maltese Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Maltese. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Maltese, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is specially designed for your Maltese’s medium-length tapered muzzle and scissor bite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Biotin, omega-3, and omega-6 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA from fish oil, give your Maltese’s silky, long coat a beautiful shine. Highly digestible proteins and precise fiber content support healthy digestion to help reduce stools and unpleasant stool odors. And to please your picky eater, the combination of kibble size, exceptional aromas, and flavors will keep them happily satisfied.