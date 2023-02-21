Mature 8+
Wet food for Dog
Mature 8+ is specially formulated for small breed dogs (up to 22 lb) over 8 years.
Sizes available
1 x 150g
12 x 5.2oz
STIMULATES APPETITE
Highly palatable for the older dog as their sense of smell begins to decline.
HEALTHY AGING SUPPORT
Reduced phosphorus level to help support kidney health.
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 967 kcal ME/kg; 145 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.)7.0%, Crude Fat (min.)3.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)1.6%, Moisture (max.)78.0%.
INGREDIENTS: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, pork liver, chicken, chicken liver, corn flour, brewers rice flour, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, vegetable oil, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, carob bean gum, carrageenan, tricalcium phosphate, natural flavors, calcium carbonate, taurine, potassium chloride, vitamins[L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], citric acid, sodium silico aluminate, L-carnitine, trace minerals[zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1 cup (160 g)
|1 1/4 cups (185 g)
|1 1/4 cups (210 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1 3/4 cups (269 g)
|2 cups (311 g)
|2 1/4 cups (354 g)
|13.2 lb (6 kg)
|2 1/4 cups (365 g)
|2 1/2 cups (422 g)
|3 cups (480 g)
|17.6 lb (8 kg)
|2 3/4 cups (452 g)
|3 1/4 cups (524 g)
|3 3/4 cups (595 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|3 1/4 cups (535 g)
|3 3/4 cups (619 g)
|4 1/4 cups (704 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin wet formulas are designed around the unique needs of small dogs (up to 22 lb) from puppyhood through maturity. Whether fed as a complement to dry kibble or as a complete meal, Royal Canin wet formulas help keep a small dog healthy from the inside out.