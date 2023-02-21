Medium Adult Dry
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Medium Breed Adult Dry Dog Food is precise nutrition specifically made for dogs 1–7 years old weighing 23–55 lb.
NATURAL DEFENSES
Helps support the medium breed dog’s natural defenses with an antioxidant complex and prebiotics.
HIGH DIGESTIBILITY
Helps promote optimal digestibility with an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fiber.
OMEGA-3: EPA & DHA
Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, oat groats, wheat, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, calcium carbonate, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, salt, monocalcium phosphate, choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.2%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.39%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 3616 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 340 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
SIZE HEALTH NUTRITION MEDIUM ADULT is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.