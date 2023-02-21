Medium Adult Dry
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For adult medium breed dogs (from 23 to 55 lb / 11 to 24 kg) - Over 12 months old
What is the right portion?
Quantity 1
Free Shipping
Arrives 2-3 days
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
BODY CONDITION
Helps maintain ideal weight and muscle mass with optimal levels of protein.
HEALTHY IMMUNE SYSTEM
Clinically proven antioxidants (vitamins C and E) and prebiotics for a healthy gut and immune system.
HEALTHY DIGESTION
Easy-to-digest proteins, vitamins & minerals, and a blend of fibers for optimal nutrient absorption.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, oat groats, wheat, corn protein meal, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, calcium carbonate, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, monocalcium phosphate, salt, choline chloride, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, riboflavin supplement, niacin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid, hydrolyzed yeast, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], L-lysine, magnesium oxide.
Crude Protein (min.)23.0%, Crude Fat (min.)12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.4%, Moisture (max.)10.5%, Calcium (min.)0.85%, Phosphorus (min.)0.56%, Vitamin E (min.)350 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)160 mg/kg.
This diet contains 3616 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 340 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® MEDIUM Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.