Royal Canin Medium Adult 7+ Dry Dog Food is precise nutrition specifically made for medium-sized dogs 7–9 years old weighing 23–55 lb

AGING SUPPORT

An exclusive blend of antioxidants for dogs fights the first signs of aging and helps maintain vitality

HEALTHY DIGESTION

Easy-to-digest proteins and a balanced fiber blend support dog digestive health

SKIN AND COAT HEALTH

Optimal levels of omega-3 fatty acids like EPA and DHA promote skin health and a healthy dog coat

Calorie content: This diet contains 3658 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 315 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.5%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.17%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07%.
Ingredient: brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, wheat, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, oat groats, wheat gluten, fish oil, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, psyllium seed husk, vegetable oil, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, monocalcium phosphate, hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-lysine, salt, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], taurine, GLA safflower oil, L-tyrosine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, green tea extract, L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
24 lb (11 kg) 1 3/4 Cups (148 g) 2 Cups (171 g) 2 1/4 Cups (194 g)
26 lb (12 kg) 1 7/8 Cups (158 g) 2 1/8 Cups (182 g) 2 3/8 Cups (207 g)
31 lb (14 kg) 2 Cups (177 g) 2 3/8 Cups (205 g) 2 3/4 Cups (233 g)
35 lb (16 kg) 2 1/4 Cups (195 g) 2 5/8 Cups (226 g) 3 Cups (257 g)
40 lb (18 kg) 2 1/2 Cups (214 g) 2 7/8 Cups (247 g) 3 1/4 Cups (281 g)
44 lb (20 kg) 2 5/8 Cups (231 g) 3 1/8 Cups (268 g) 3 1/2 Cups (304 g)
49 lb (22 kg) 2 7/8 Cups (248 g) 3 3/8 Cups (287 g) 3 3/4 Cups (327 g)
53 lb (24 kg) 3 1/8 Cups (265 g) 3 1/2 Cups (307 g) 4 Cups (349 g)
55 lb (25 kg) 3 1/8 Cups (273 g) 3 5/8 Cups (316 g) 4 1/8 Cups (359 g)

Medium-sized dogs are famous for their high energy, but as they age, they can slow down. Their hair coat can begin to gray, and their energy levels and appetite may decrease, leaving their natural defenses vulnerable. Aging medium breed dogs can benefit from a specialized food to keep them playing their way through old age. Royal Canin Medium Adult 7+ dry dog food is tailored to feed your mature dog’s vitality. An exclusive blend of antioxidants and prebiotics provides immune support to help their natural defenses stay strong. Omega-3 fatty acids, like EPA and DHA, nourish your dog’s skin and coat health to maintain their natural beauty. Its targeted balance of highly digestible proteins and fiber helps support digestive health. This highly palatable scientific formula keeps your dog excited for mealtime, while its exclusive medium-sized kibble encourages chewing. Add variety to their bowl with Royal Canin Mature Adult wet dog food. And if your medium breed dog is older than 10, try Royal Canin Medium Aging Adult 10+, made to help keep your senior dog happy and healthy.

