Medium Adult Pouch Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Existing formats
1 x 140g
HIGH DIGESTIBILITY
Supports digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora.
NATURAL DEFENSES
Helps support natural defenses with an antioxidant complex and prebiotics.
OMEGA-3 : EPA - DHA
Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA-DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Medium Adult wet dog food pouches make it easier than ever to feed your medium breed dog wet food. This formula comes in a convenient easy-to-open pouch in a chunks in gravy texture your dog will love. Not only that, but this complete and balanced adult dog food provides the nutrition to help your best friend thrive. Highly digestible proteins support digestive health, a complex of antioxidants and prebiotics supports their natural defenses, and omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA promote skin health. Serve alone as a complete and balanced meal or as a dog food topper mixed with Royal Canin Medium Adult and Medium Adult 7+ dry dog food for a meal that’s sure to please.