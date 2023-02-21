Medium Adult Pouch Dog Food

Medium Adult Pouch Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Existing formats

1 x 140g

Find a retailer

HIGH DIGESTIBILITY

Supports digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora.

NATURAL DEFENSES

Helps support natural defenses with an antioxidant complex and prebiotics.

OMEGA-3 : EPA - DHA

Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA-DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.

CALORIE CONTENT : This diet contains 846 kcal ME/kg; 118 kcal ME/pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 6.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.1%, Moisture (max.) 83.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.03%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.02%, Vitamin E (min.) 140 IU/kg, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.06%, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 60 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS : water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, pork liver, vegetable oil, modified corn starch, brewers rice flour, pork plasma, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, fish oil, calcium carbonate, dicalcium phosphate, hydrolyzed yeast, sodium silico aluminate, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, potassium chloride, natural flavors, carob bean gum, salt, vitamins [cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), ascorbic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, biotin, vitamin B12 supplement], caramel, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganese sulfate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate, manganese proteinate].
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For adult medium breed dogs from 23 to 55 lbs. (11 to 24 kg) - Over 12 months old.
SIZE HEALTH NUTRITION MEDIUM ADULT chunks in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Medium Adult wet dog food pouches make it easier than ever to feed your medium breed dog wet food. This formula comes in a convenient easy-to-open pouch in a chunks in gravy texture your dog will love. Not only that, but this complete and balanced adult dog food provides the nutrition to help your best friend thrive. Highly digestible proteins support digestive health, a complex of antioxidants and prebiotics supports their natural defenses, and omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA promote skin health. Serve alone as a complete and balanced meal or as a dog food topper mixed with Royal Canin Medium Adult and Medium Adult 7+ dry dog food for a meal that’s sure to please.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025