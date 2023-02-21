Medium Adult Pouch Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Medium Adult wet dog food pouches make it easier than ever to feed your medium breed dog wet food. This formula comes in a convenient easy-to-open pouch in a chunks in gravy texture your dog will love. Not only that, but this complete and balanced adult dog food provides the nutrition to help your best friend thrive. Highly digestible proteins support digestive health, a complex of antioxidants and prebiotics supports their natural defenses, and omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA promote skin health. Serve alone as a complete and balanced meal or as a dog food topper mixed with Royal Canin Medium Adult and Medium Adult 7+ dry dog food for a meal that’s sure to please.

