Royal Canin Medium Aging 10+ Dry Dog Food is precise nutrition specifically made for senior medium-sized dogs 10 years and older weighing 23–55 lb

AGING SUPPORT

An exclusive blend of antioxidants for dogs supports healthy aging and overall vitality

BONE AND JOINT HEALTH

Helps support joints and dog bone health in medium breed dogs

SKIN AND COAT HEALTH

Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA nourish skin and a healthy dog coat

Calorie content: This diet contains 3668 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 290 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 24.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.17%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07%, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, wheat, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, brown rice, corn, wheat gluten, fish oil, dried tomato pomace, vegetable oil, psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, salt, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, L-tryptophan, glucosamine hydrochloride, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, L-carnitine, L-tyrosine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
24 lb (11 kg) 1 7/8 Cups (147 g) 2 1/8 Cups (170 g) 2 1/2 Cups (194 g)
26 lb (12 kg) 2 Cups (157 g) 2 1/4 Cups (182 g) 2 5/8 Cups (207 g)
31 lb (14 kg) 2 1/4 Cups (176 g) 2 5/8 Cups (204 g) 2 7/8 Cups (232 g)
35 lb (16 kg) 2 1/2 Cups (195 g) 2 7/8 Cups (226 g) 3 1/4 Cups (256 g)
40 lb (18 kg) 2 3/4 Cups (213 g) 3 1/8 Cups (247 g) 3 1/2 Cups (280 g)
44 lb (20 kg) 2 7/8 Cups (230 g) 3 3/8 Cups (267 g) 3 7/8 Cups (303 g)
49 lb (22 kg) 3 1/8 Cups (248 g) 3 5/8 Cups (287 g) 4 1/8 Cups (326 g)
53 lb (24 kg) 3 3/8 Cups (264 g) 3 7/8 Cups (306 g) 4 3/8 Cups (348 g)
55 lb (25 kg) 3 3/8 Cups (272 g) 4 Cups (315 g) 4 1/2 Cups (358 g)

Medium-sized dogs are famous for their seemingly endless energy, but as they grow into their senior years, they’ve probably slowed down a bit, and so has their body. With age comes the probability of a dulling coat, and a decrease in energy—sometimes even in appetite. But with a right-sized diet tailor-made for nutritional needs of senior dogs, your dog can thrive. This Royal Canin Medium Aging Adult 10+ senior dry dog food is made to support your older dog’s vitality. An exclusive blend of antioxidants supports healthy aging and overall cellular health. And because older medium breed dogs may put stress on their bones and joints as they age, key nutrients are included to help keep them playing. Omega-3 fatty acids promote your dog’s skin and coat health to help maintain their youthful shine. And a specially designed rehydratable kibble is adapted for a senior medium breed dog’s jaw, with a highly palatable formula for a meal they’ll love. For variety in texture, Add Royal Canin Mature 8+ wet dog food to their bowl.

