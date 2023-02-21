Medium Aging 10+ Pouch Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Existing formats

1 x 140g

HEALTHY AGING SUPPORT

Contains nutrients and a complex of antioxidants to help support medium breed dogs vitality and fight the signs of aging.

BONE & JOINT SUPPORT

Helps maintain healthy bones and joints in aging medium breed dogs.

SKIN & COAT CONDITION

Formulated with EPA and DHA to support a shiny coat and healthy skin.

CALORIE CONTENT : This diet contains 874 kcal ME/kg; 122 kcal ME/pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 6.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.9%, Moisture (max.) 82.5%,Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.)0.05%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.)0.03%, Vitamin E (min.) 140 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 60 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 66 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 7.5 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS : water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, pork liver, vegetable oil, wheat gluten, modified corn starch, powdered cellulose, brewers rice flour, pork plasma, fish oil, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, hydrolyzed yeast, sodium silico aluminate, dried tomato pomace, taurine, natural flavors, potassium chloride, carob bean gum, vitamins [cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), ascorbic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, biotin, vitamin B12 supplement], L-carnitine, caramel, L-tryptophan, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, manganese sulfate, copper sulfate, manganese proteinate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], chondroitin sulfate.
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For senior medium breed dogs from 23 to 55 lbs. (11 to 24 kg) - Over 10 years old.
SIZE HEALTH NUTRITION MEDIUM AGING 10+ chunks in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Medium Breed Senior wet dog food pouches make it easier than ever to feed your lovable old dog wet food. This formula comes in a convenient easy-to-open pouch in a chunks in gravy texture your dog will love. Not only that, but this complete and balanced senior dog food provides the nutrition your old pal needs for their slowing lifestyle. An exclusive blend of antioxidants supports cellular health for healthy aging, precise nutrients help keep bones and joints healthy and strong, and omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA promote skin and coat health. Serve alone as a complete and balanced meal or as a dog food topper mixed with Royal Canin Medium Aging 10+ dry dog food for a meal that’s sure to please.

