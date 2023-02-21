Medium Dental Care Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Dental Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for medium adult dogs 12 months and older weighing 23-55 lb that are prone to dental tartar
Sizes available
28lb
REDUCES TARTAR FORMATION
Proven to provide 55% less tartar formation after 28 days of feeding this adult dog food diet exclusively
ORAL HEALTH
Helps to prevent plaque and tartar buildup to maintain dental health
Calorie content: This diet contains 3712 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 260 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 21.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.2%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%.
Ingredient: corn flour, chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, chicken fat, natural flavors, pea fiber, dried plain beet pulp, powdered cellulose, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, DL-methionine, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|24.3 lb (11 kg)
|2 1/8 cups (147 g)
|2 1/2 cups (170 g)
|2 3/4 cups (194 g)
|33.1 lb (15 kg)
|2 5/8 cups (186 g)
|3 1/8 cups (215 g)
|3 1/2 cups (244 g)
|44.1 lb (20 kg)
|3 1/4 cups (230 g)
|3 7/8 cups (267 g)
|4 3/8 cups (303 g)
|55.1 lb (25 kg)
|3 7/8 cups (272 g)
|4 1/2 cups (315 g)
|5 1/8 cups (358 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
The unique kibble texture of Royal Canin Dental Care dry dog food encourages chewing and simulates tooth-brushing to limit plaque from calcifying, which helps promote your medium dog’s oral health. And feeding it exclusively is proven to provide 55% less tartar formation in 28 days. Remember, your dog’s oral hygiene requires regular teeth cleaning to keep their teeth and gums healthy and strong.