Medium Puppy Dry

Serve up the targeted nutrition your puppy deserves with Royal Canin(R) Size Health Nutrition Medium Breed Dry Puppy Food. Royal Canin makes it easier than ever to feed your puppy dry food. This medium breed puppy food formula offers a crunchy dog kibble texture your puppy will love. Not only that, but this complete and balanced dry dog food provides the nutrition to support your puppy's growth and development. DHA and omega-3 fatty acid help with your puppy's brain development, while proteins, minerals and vitamins support a puppy's high energy needs during growth. Antioxidants such as Vitamins E and C help with immune support, and a combination of prebiotics and highly digestible proteins promotes healthy digestion. Feed your healthy dog food that is targeted to their needs. Promote your puppy's overall wellness with every Royal Canin Medium Breed Dry Puppy Food serving.