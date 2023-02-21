Medium Puppy Dry
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For medium breed puppies (adult weight 23 - 55 lb/11 - 24 kg) - Up to 12 months old
Serve up the targeted nutrition your puppy deserves with Royal Canin(R) Size Health Nutrition Medium Breed Dry Puppy Food. Royal Canin makes it easier than ever to feed your puppy dry food. This medium breed puppy food formula offers a crunchy dog kibble texture your puppy will love. Not only that, but this complete and balanced dry dog food provides the nutrition to support your puppy's growth and development. DHA and omega-3 fatty acid help with your puppy's brain development, while proteins, minerals and vitamins support a puppy's high energy needs during growth. Antioxidants such as Vitamins E and C help with immune support, and a combination of prebiotics and highly digestible proteins promotes healthy digestion. Feed your healthy dog food that is targeted to their needs. Promote your puppy's overall wellness with every Royal Canin Medium Breed Dry Puppy Food serving.
IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. MEDIUM PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
SHORT GROWTH - HIGH ENERGY CONTENT
MEDIUM PUPPY is formulated to meet the high energy needs of medium breed puppies during their short growth period.