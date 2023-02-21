Medium Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Medium Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for medium dogs 12 months and older weighing 23-55 lb with sensitive skin and dry coats
Sizes available
6lb
17lb
HEALTHY SKIN
91% of owners see improvements in their dog’s skin after 2 months of exclusive feeding
COAT MAINTENANCE
Formulated to care for dogs' sensitive skin and help maintain a healthy, shiny coat
SKIN SUPPORT
Omega-3 and -6 fatty acids nourish skin and promote a healthy coat
MIX WITH WET FOOD
Pairs perfectly with Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care Wet Dog Food in can or pouch
|Adult Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|24 lb (11 kg)
|1 3/8 Cups (142 g)
|1 5/8 Cups (165 g)
|1 7/8 Cups (187 g)
|26 lb (12 kg)
|1 1/2 Cups (152 g)
|1 3/4 Cups (176 g)
|2 Cups (200 g)
|31 lb (14 kg)
|1 5/8 Cups (171 g)
|2 Cups (198 g)
|2 1/4 Cups (225 g)
|35 lb (16 kg)
|1 7/8 Cups (189 g)
|2 1/8 Cups (218 g)
|2 3/8 Cups (248 g)
|40 lb (18 kg)
|2 Cups (206 g)
|2 3/8 Cups (239 g)
|2 5/8 Cups (271 g)
|44 lb (20 kg)
|2 1/4 Cups (223 g)
|2 1/2 Cups (258 g)
|2 7/8 Cups (293 g)
|48 lb (22 kg)
|2 3/8 Cups (240 g)
|2 3/4 Cups (277 g)
|3 1/8 Cups (315 g)
|53 lb (24 kg)
|2 1/2 Cups (256 g)
|2 7/8 Cups (296 g)
|3 1/4 Cups (336 g)
|55 lb (25 kg)
|2 5/8 Cups (264 g)
|3 Cups (305 g)
|3 3/8 Cups (347 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Medium Sensitive Skin Care dry dog food is tailored nutrition to support your adult dog’s sensitive skin and coat. Rich in omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, including EPA & DHA and GLA, this diet helps nourish dry skin and promotes a healthy coat. And 91% of owners saw an improvement in their dog’s skin after two months while feeding Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care exclusively.