Medium Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Medium Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for medium dogs 12 months and older weighing 23-55 lb with sensitive skin and dry coats

Sizes available

6lb

17lb

HEALTHY SKIN

91% of owners see improvements in their dog’s skin after 2 months of exclusive feeding

COAT MAINTENANCE

Formulated to care for dogs' sensitive skin and help maintain a healthy, shiny coat

SKIN SUPPORT

Omega-3 and -6 fatty acids nourish skin and promote a healthy coat

MIX WITH WET FOOD

Pairs perfectly with Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care Wet Dog Food in can or pouch

Calorie content: This diet contains 3804 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 373 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 22.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.2%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.16%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.09%, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.5%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.7%, Gamma Linolenic Acid* (min.) 0.06%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: brewers rice, wheat gluten, chicken fat, wheat, corn gluten meal, corn, oat groats, natural flavors, vegetable oil, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, flaxseed, salt, potassium chloride, L-lysine, sodium silico aluminate, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, choline chloride, DL-methionine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, manganese proteinate, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], GLA safflower oil, magnesium oxide, L-tyrosine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Adult Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
24 lb (11 kg) 1 3/8 Cups (142 g) 1 5/8 Cups (165 g) 1 7/8 Cups (187 g)
26 lb (12 kg) 1 1/2 Cups (152 g) 1 3/4 Cups (176 g) 2 Cups (200 g)
31 lb (14 kg) 1 5/8 Cups (171 g) 2 Cups (198 g) 2 1/4 Cups (225 g)
35 lb (16 kg) 1 7/8 Cups (189 g) 2 1/8 Cups (218 g) 2 3/8 Cups (248 g)
40 lb (18 kg) 2 Cups (206 g) 2 3/8 Cups (239 g) 2 5/8 Cups (271 g)
44 lb (20 kg) 2 1/4 Cups (223 g) 2 1/2 Cups (258 g) 2 7/8 Cups (293 g)
48 lb (22 kg) 2 3/8 Cups (240 g) 2 3/4 Cups (277 g) 3 1/8 Cups (315 g)
53 lb (24 kg) 2 1/2 Cups (256 g) 2 7/8 Cups (296 g) 3 1/4 Cups (336 g)
55 lb (25 kg) 2 5/8 Cups (264 g) 3 Cups (305 g) 3 3/8 Cups (347 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Medium Sensitive Skin Care dry dog food is tailored nutrition to support your adult dog’s sensitive skin and coat. Rich in omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, including EPA & DHA and GLA, this diet helps nourish dry skin and promotes a healthy coat. And 91% of owners saw an improvement in their dog’s skin after two months while feeding Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care exclusively.

