Medium Weight Care Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

80% of slightly overweight dogs fed ROYAL CANIN® MEDIUM WEIGHT CARE lost weight in 2 months.

WEIGHT LOSS PROGRAM

WEIGHT LOSS PROGRAM: 1. Providing complete & balanced nutrition across both our wet & dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your dog. 2. Get your dog active with walks, games in the park or play at home. 3. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog's health, please contact your veterinarian.

Health complications can be associated with excess body weight. If your dog has a tendency to gain weight, you can help him stay trim and feel well fed.

CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3200 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 230 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 25.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 9.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 12.5%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 140 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 532 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 32 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For adult and mature medium breed dogs from 23 to 55 lb. (11 to 24 kg) - Over 12 months old - Dogs with a tendency to gain weight
CANINE CARE NUTRITION MEDIUM WEIGHT CARE is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for Maintenance.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.

Royal Canin Medium Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Medium Breeds is formulated for medium breed dogs (23 to 55 lb) that have a tendency to gain weight. It delivers the nutrition and support they need, featuring an ideal fiber blend to help keep them feeling full, while maintaining a healthy weight. This dry dog food helps slightly overweight dogs achieve a healthy weight, while delivering a delicious-tasting kibble. Royal Canin Medium Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Medium Breeds was created with medium breeds and mature dogs in mind and is formulated to support an ideal body condition and muscle mass. 80% of slightly overweight dogs fed Royal Canin Medium Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Medium Breeds lost weight within two months. With over 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every pet’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)

