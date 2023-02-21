Medium Weight Care Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Medium Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Medium Breeds is formulated for medium breed dogs (23 to 55 lb) that have a tendency to gain weight. It delivers the nutrition and support they need, featuring an ideal fiber blend to help keep them feeling full, while maintaining a healthy weight. This dry dog food helps slightly overweight dogs achieve a healthy weight, while delivering a delicious-tasting kibble. Royal Canin Medium Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Medium Breeds was created with medium breeds and mature dogs in mind and is formulated to support an ideal body condition and muscle mass. 80% of slightly overweight dogs fed Royal Canin Medium Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Medium Breeds lost weight within two months. With over 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every pet’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)

Read more