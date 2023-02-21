PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Miniature Schnauzer magnificent is in the details. With their distinguished mustache, Mini Schnauzers are beloved family dogs ready to please and protect their owners. They can benefit from the right diet that promotes skin health and keeps their vibrant coats looking their best. Maintaining a healthy weight is also important for these small breed dogs. Royal Canin Miniature Schnauzer Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Schnauzer. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Miniature Schnauzer, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is specially designed for your Miniature Schnauzer’s moderately blunt muzzle and scissor bite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Vitamin A and EPA and DHA fatty acids help protect skin while specific amino acids give their intense coat color. And to help keep your Mini Schnauzer slim and trim, this balanced formula provides weight management to keep them at an ideal weight.

