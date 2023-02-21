Miniature Schnauzer Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Miniature Schnauzer Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Miniature Schnauzers 10 months and older

Existing formats

10lb

Exclusive kibble

The Miniature Schnauzer has a moderately blunt muzzle with teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The kibbles of the Miniature Schnauzer formula have been designed to make it easier for this breed to pick up and chew.

Healthy skin

Skin and coat condition are the reflection of the dog’s state of health, and appropriate nutrition plays an important role in their maintenance. Miniature Schnauzer Adult helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin and coat health (EPA, DHA, and Vitamin A).

Ideal weight

Excess weight gain can affect the health of the Miniature Schnauzer. An appropriate balanced food is therefore necessary for their health. This formula helps maintain the Miniature Schnauzer's ideal weight.

Intense coat color

The Miniature Schnauzer has a very intense coat color, and nutrition can play a vital role in maintaining this intensity. Miniature Schnauzer Adult contains tailored levels of specific amino acids to help maintain the coat’s natural color.

Calorie Content: This diet contains 3474 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 309 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 10.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%, Vitamin A (min.) 18900 IU/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, brown rice, oat groats, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried chicory root, salt, fish oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, vegetable oil, psyllium seed husk, potassium citrate, L-lysine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-methionine, L-tyrosine, monocalcium phosphate, choline chloride, magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], taurine, glucosamine hydrochloride, GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature Miniature Schnauzers - Over 10 months old.
Breed Health Nutrition Miniature Schnauzer Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance. 
100% Satisfaction Guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, Royal Canin will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
8.8 lb (4 kg) 7/8 cup (73 g) 1 cup (84 g) 1 1/8 cups (96 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 1 cup (86 g) 1 1/8 cups (99 g) 1 1/4 cups (113 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 1 1/8 cups (98 g) 1 1/4 cups (114 g) 1 1/2 cups (130 g)
15 lb (7 kg) 1 1/4 cups (111 g) 1 1/2 cups (128 g) 1 5/8 cups (145 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 1 3/8 cups (122 g) 1 5/8 cups (141 g) 1 7/8 cups (161 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Miniature Schnauzer magnificent is in the details. With their distinguished mustache, Mini Schnauzers are beloved family dogs ready to please and protect their owners. They can benefit from the right diet that promotes skin health and keeps their vibrant coats looking their best. Maintaining a healthy weight is also important for these small breed dogs. Royal Canin Miniature Schnauzer Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Schnauzer. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Miniature Schnauzer, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is specially designed for your Miniature Schnauzer’s moderately blunt muzzle and scissor bite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Vitamin A and EPA and DHA fatty acids help protect skin while specific amino acids give their intense coat color. And to help keep your Mini Schnauzer slim and trim, this balanced formula provides weight management to keep them at an ideal weight.

