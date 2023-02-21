Miniature Schnauzer Puppy Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Miniature Schnauzer puppy magnificent is in the details. With their little scruffy faces and button noses, Mini Schnauzer puppies are beloved family dogs ready to please and play all day. They can benefit from the right growth formula for immune system support, weight management, and digestive care as they take on puppyhood. Royal Canin Miniature Schnauzer Puppy dry food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Schnauzer puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Miniature Schnauzer puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your Schnauzer’s moderately blunt muzzle and scissor bite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune systems and keeps their bodies growing strong. High-quality proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion and optimal stool quality. And precise nutrients, moderate fat levels, and added L-carnitine help keep your puppy at a healthy weight as they grow. Once your small breed Miniature Schnauzer puppy is over 10 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Miniature Schnauzer Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

