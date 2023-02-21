Miniature Schnauzer Puppy Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Miniature Schnauzer Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Miniature Schnauzers 8 weeks to 10 months old

Existing formats

2.5lb

Digestive health

Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Ideal weight

Miniature Schnauzer Puppy is formulated with precise nutrients, a moderate fat level and L-carnitine to support healthy weight gain during the growth period.

Immune system support

As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Miniature Schnauzer Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Exclusive kibble

This exclusive kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the jaw of the Miniature Schnauzer puppy making it easy to pick up and chew.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3553 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 341 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fat (max.) 16%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.8%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 35 mg/kg, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg. . *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, brown rice, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, wheat gluten, wheat, corn, dried chicory root, natural flavors, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, monocalcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, psyllium seed husk, L-lysine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, salt, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), DL-methionine, choline chloride, L-tyrosine, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), yucca schidigera extract, L-carnitine, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for Miniature Schnauzer puppies - Up to 10 months old.
Breed Health Nutrition Miniature Schnauzer Puppy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Puppy Age Target Adult Weight
8.8 lb (4 kg) 13 lb (6 kg) 18 lb (8 kg)
2 Months 7/8 cup (84 g) 1 1/8 cups (111 g) 1 3/8 cups (133 g)
3 Months 1 cup (95 g) 1 3/8 cups (128 g) 1 5/8 cups (157 g)
4 Months 1 cup (99 g) 1 3/8 cups (135 g) 1 3/4 cups (166 g)
5 Months 1 cup (100 g) 1 3/8 cups (136 g) 1 3/4 cups (169 g)
6 Months 1 cup (91 g) 1 3/8 cups (135 g) 1 3/4 cups (167 g)
7 Months 7/8 cup (81 g) 1 1/4 cups (122 g) 1 5/8 cups (151 g)
8 Months 3/4 cup (72 g) 1 1/8 cups (109 g) 1 3/8 cups (136 g)
9 Months 3/4 cup (71 g) 1 cup (97 g) 1 1/4 cups (121 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Miniature Schnauzer puppy magnificent is in the details. With their little scruffy faces and button noses, Mini Schnauzer puppies are beloved family dogs ready to please and play all day. They can benefit from the right growth formula for immune system support, weight management, and digestive care as they take on puppyhood. Royal Canin Miniature Schnauzer Puppy dry food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Schnauzer puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Miniature Schnauzer puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your Schnauzer’s moderately blunt muzzle and scissor bite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune systems and keeps their bodies growing strong. High-quality proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion and optimal stool quality. And precise nutrients, moderate fat levels, and added L-carnitine help keep your puppy at a healthy weight as they grow. Once your small breed Miniature Schnauzer puppy is over 10 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Miniature Schnauzer Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

