Pomeranian Adult Dry Dog Food

Pomeranian Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Pomeranian Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of pure breed adult Pomeranians

Existing formats

2.5lb

Find a retailer

Digestive Health

A balanced blend of fibers, including psyllium, helps facilitate intestinal transit and highly digestible L.I.P.* proteins contribute to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Healthy skin & Coat

The glorious coat doubled by an abundant undercoat is one of the Pomeranian's extraordinary features. This exclusive formula helps support the skin's role as a barrier, maintains skin health and nourishes the coat. Enriched with adapted content of EPA & DHA.

Bone & joint support

Pomeranians can have fragile knee joints. POMERANIAN ADULT contributes to supporting the Pomeranian's healthy bones and joints with adapted mineral content. Enriched with EPA & DHA.

TAILOR-MADE KIBBLE EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN: DENTAL HEALTH

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Pomeranian's small jaw. This formula helps reduce tartar formation by encouraging the dog to chew.

This diet contains 3667 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 352 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Crude Protein (min.)24.0%, Crude Fat (min.)14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.6%, Moisture (max.)10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.24%,Glucosamine* (min.)525 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.)8 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Brewers rice, corn, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, oat groats, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, brown rice, natural flavors, dried chicory root, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, powdered psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6),riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-methionine, choline chloride, taurine, L-lysine, salt, glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals[zinc oxide, zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, manganese proteinate, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), GLA safflower oil, magnesium oxide, green tea extract, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
If you are not completely satisfied with this product, Royal Canin will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.

Dry Feeding

Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
2.2 lb (1 kg) 1/4 cup (24 g) 1/4 cup (28 g) 3/8 cup (32 g)
4.4 lb (2 kg) 3/8 cup (41 g) 1/2 cup (48 g) 5/8 cup (54 g)
6.6 lb (3 kg) 5/8 cup (56 g) 5/8 cup (64 g) 3/4 cup (73 g)
7.7 lb (3.5 kg) 5/8 cup (63 g) 3/4 cup (72 g) 7/8 cup (82 g)

Mixed Feeding

Mix with Royal Canin® Breed Health Nutrition® Pomeranian Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Weight Cans Per Day Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
2.2 lb (1 kg) 1/2 1/8 cup (14 g) 1/8 cup (17 g) 1/4 cup (21 g)
4.4 lb (2 kg) 1 1/4 cup (19 g) 1/4 cup (26 g) 3/8 cup (32 g)
6.6 lb (3 kg) 1 3/8 cup (34 g) 1/2 cup (43 g) 1/2 cup (52 g)
7.7 lb (3.5 kg) 1 3/8 cup (41 g) 1/2 cup (51 g) 5/8 cup (61 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes Pomeranians special: They’re playful, smart, and full of energy. And even though they’re small in size, they have big personalities. That’s why Royal Canin created breed-specific dog food that’s made especially for purebred Poms. Royal Canin Pomeranian dry food gives your adult Pomeranian the tailored nutrition he needs. This food is enriched with EPA and DHA to help support healthy bones and joint health, and to help promote healthy skin and a shiny coat. It delivers a balanced blend of fibers and highly digestible protein to help support healthy digestion and promote optimal stool quality. Plus, the smaller kibble shape is the perfect size for a small breed dog’s petite jaws. Add some variety to their bowl with Royal Canin Pomeranian wet dog food, designed specifically for your pure breed Pomeranian.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025