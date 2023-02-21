Pomeranian Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Pomeranian Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of pure breed adult Pomeranians
Existing formats
2.5lb
Digestive Health
A balanced blend of fibers, including psyllium, helps facilitate intestinal transit and highly digestible L.I.P.* proteins contribute to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Healthy skin & Coat
The glorious coat doubled by an abundant undercoat is one of the Pomeranian's extraordinary features. This exclusive formula helps support the skin's role as a barrier, maintains skin health and nourishes the coat. Enriched with adapted content of EPA & DHA.
Bone & joint support
Pomeranians can have fragile knee joints. POMERANIAN ADULT contributes to supporting the Pomeranian's healthy bones and joints with adapted mineral content. Enriched with EPA & DHA.
TAILOR-MADE KIBBLE EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN: DENTAL HEALTH
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Pomeranian's small jaw. This formula helps reduce tartar formation by encouraging the dog to chew.
Dry Feeding
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|2.2 lb (1 kg)
|1/4 cup (24 g)
|1/4 cup (28 g)
|3/8 cup (32 g)
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|3/8 cup (41 g)
|1/2 cup (48 g)
|5/8 cup (54 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|5/8 cup (56 g)
|5/8 cup (64 g)
|3/4 cup (73 g)
|7.7 lb (3.5 kg)
|5/8 cup (63 g)
|3/4 cup (72 g)
|7/8 cup (82 g)
Mixed Feeding
Mix with Royal Canin® Breed Health Nutrition® Pomeranian Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food
|Weight
|Cans Per Day
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|2.2 lb (1 kg)
|1/2
|1/8 cup (14 g)
|1/8 cup (17 g)
|1/4 cup (21 g)
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1
|1/4 cup (19 g)
|1/4 cup (26 g)
|3/8 cup (32 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1
|3/8 cup (34 g)
|1/2 cup (43 g)
|1/2 cup (52 g)
|7.7 lb (3.5 kg)
|1
|3/8 cup (41 g)
|1/2 cup (51 g)
|5/8 cup (61 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes Pomeranians special: They’re playful, smart, and full of energy. And even though they’re small in size, they have big personalities. That’s why Royal Canin created breed-specific dog food that’s made especially for purebred Poms. Royal Canin Pomeranian dry food gives your adult Pomeranian the tailored nutrition he needs. This food is enriched with EPA and DHA to help support healthy bones and joint health, and to help promote healthy skin and a shiny coat. It delivers a balanced blend of fibers and highly digestible protein to help support healthy digestion and promote optimal stool quality. Plus, the smaller kibble shape is the perfect size for a small breed dog’s petite jaws. Add some variety to their bowl with Royal Canin Pomeranian wet dog food, designed specifically for your pure breed Pomeranian.