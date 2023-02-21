Pomeranian Adult Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes Pomeranians special: They’re playful, smart, and full of energy. And even though they’re small in size, they have big personalities. That’s why Royal Canin created breed-specific dog food that’s made especially for purebred Poms. Royal Canin Pomeranian dry food gives your adult Pomeranian the tailored nutrition he needs. This food is enriched with EPA and DHA to help support healthy bones and joint health, and to help promote healthy skin and a shiny coat. It delivers a balanced blend of fibers and highly digestible protein to help support healthy digestion and promote optimal stool quality. Plus, the smaller kibble shape is the perfect size for a small breed dog’s petite jaws. Add some variety to their bowl with Royal Canin Pomeranian wet dog food, designed specifically for your pure breed Pomeranian.

Read more