Pomeranian Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Pomeranian Adult Loaf in Sauce wet dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of pure breed adult Pomeranians

Sizes available

1 x 3oz

Adapted texture appetite stimulation loaf in sauce

A smooth texture in an appealing sauce to help stimulate the Pomeranian's finicky appetite.

Bone & joint support

Pomeranians can have fragile knee joints. Pomeranian Adult contributes to supporting the Pomeranian's healthy bones and joints with adapted mineral content. Enriched with EPA & DHA.

Healthy skin & coat

Helps maintain skin health and nourishes the coat with adapted levels of omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6 fatty acids.

Calorie content: This diet contains 923 kcal ME/kg; 78 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 7.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.6%, Moisture (max.) 81.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.) 0.07%, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 0.66%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.13%, Glucosamine* (min.) 96 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 23 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, chicken by-products, pork liver, corn flour, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, natural flavors, fish oil, carrageenan, carob bean gum, citric acid, potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, sodium tripolyphosphate, pork plasma, calcium carbonate, taurine, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], guar gum, sodium carbonate, L-carnitine, choline chloride, glucosamine hydrochloride, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], chondroitin sulfate.

Wet Feeding

Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
2.2 lb (1 kg) 1 1/4 can (96 g) 1 1/4 can (111 g) 1 1/2 can (126 g)
4.4 lb (2 kg) 2 can (161 g) 2 1/4 can (186 g) 2 1/2 can (212 g)
6.6 lb (3 kg) 2 1/2 can (218 g) 3 can (253 g) 3 1/2 can (287 g)

Mixed Feeding

Mix with Royal Canin® Breed Health Nutrition® Pomeranian Adult Dry Dog Food

Weight Cans Per Day Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
2.2 lb (1 kg) 1/2 1/8 cup (14 g) 1/8 cup (17 g) 1/4 cup (21 g)
4.4 lb (2 kg) 1 1/4 cup (19 g) 1/4 cup (26 g) 3/8 cup (32 g)
6.6 lb (3 kg) 1 3/8 cup (34 g) 1/2 cup (43 g) 1/2 cup (52 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes Pomeranians special: They’re playful, smart, and full of energy. And even though they’re small in size, they have big personalities. That’s why Royal Canin created breed-specific dog food that’s made especially for purebred Poms. Royal Canin Pomeranian Loaf in Sauce Adult wet dog food gives your adult Pomeranian the tailored nutrition he needs. This food is enriched with EPA and DHA to help support healthy bones and joint health. Plus, it helps promote healthy skin and a shiny coat. It delivers a balanced blend of fibers and digestible protein to help support healthy digestion and promote optimal stool quality. The highly palatable, soft, wet texture satisfies even the pickiest eaters and is a great addition to Pomeranian Adult dry dog food for mixed feeding options. With over 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every Pomeranian’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our breed health formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)

product details accompanying image

