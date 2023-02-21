Poodle Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Poodle Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Poodles 10 months and older

Exclusive kibble design

The Poodle has a long, straight muzzle with teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The kibbles of Poodle Adult have been designed to make it easy for this breed to pick up and chew.

Coat health

Skin and coat reflect the dog’s state of health. Poodle Adult is formulated with nutrients to help maintain the health of the Poodle’s curly, wooly coat. Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) and precise protein levels, this formulation supports continuous hair growth.

Healthy aging support

The Poodle is known for his long life span. Poodle Adult helps support the Poodle throughout his lifetime, even into maturity, with selection of nutrients to maintain health and vitality.

Muscle tone

This formula helps maintain the Poodle’s muscle tone with an appropriate protein content.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3880 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 353 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 17.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.0%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.44%, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: corn, chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, wheat gluten, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, fish oil, powdered cellulose, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, L-lysine, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], calcium carbonate, choline chloride, salt, taurine, L-cystine, L-tyrosine, glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), GLA safflower oil, green tea extract, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature Poodles - Over 10 months old.
Breed Health Nutrition Poodle Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
4.4 lb (2 kg) 3/8 cup (39 g) 1/2 cup (45 g) 1/2 cup (51 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 1 cup (89 g) 1 1/8 cups (103 g) 1 1/4 cups (117 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 1 3/8 cups (131 g) 1 5/8 cups (151 g) 1 7/8 cups (172 g)
26 lb (12 kg) 1 5/8 cups (150 g) 1 7/8 cups (173 g) 2 1/8 cups (197 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Poodle magnificent is in the details. With both brains and beauty, Poodles are highly alert and active companions with distinctive curly coats. They can benefit from the right diet to maintain skin and coat health and muscle tone, and precise nutrients for healthy aging so they can live long, happy lives. Royal Canin Poodle Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Poodle. Whether you have a Miniature Poodle or Toy Poodle, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Poodle, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your Poodle’s straight muzzle and jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. EPA and DHA from fish oil help keep woolly coats super soft. Precise protein content provides nutrition to support healthy muscle tone. And an exclusive blend of antioxidants supports healthy aging as your beloved Poodle reaches maturity. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Poodle wet dog food for a meal that’s sure to please your Poodle. And once your Poodle is over 8 years old, transition them to Royal Canin Poodle Adult 8+ dog food for precise nutrition into the golden years.

