PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Poodle magnificent is in the details. With both brains and beauty, Poodles are highly alert and active companions with distinctive curly coats. They can benefit from the right diet to maintain skin and coat health and muscle tone, and precise nutrients for healthy aging so they can live long, happy lives. Royal Canin Poodle Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Poodle. Whether you have a Miniature Poodle or Toy Poodle, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Poodle, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your Poodle’s straight muzzle and jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. EPA and DHA from fish oil help keep woolly coats super soft. Precise protein content provides nutrition to support healthy muscle tone. And an exclusive blend of antioxidants supports healthy aging as your beloved Poodle reaches maturity. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Poodle wet dog food for a meal that’s sure to please your Poodle. And once your Poodle is over 8 years old, transition them to Royal Canin Poodle Adult 8+ dog food for precise nutrition into the golden years.

