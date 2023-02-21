Poodle Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Poodle Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Poodle Adult wet dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Poodles 10 months and older

Sizes available

1 x 85g

Find a retailer

SKIN AND COAT

Formulated with specific omega-3 fatty acids to support healthy skin and coat

MUSCLE SUPPORT

Precise protein content and L-carnitine provide muscle support in mid size dogs

TASTY LOAF IN SAUCE

Highly palatable soft dog food features Loaf in Sauce for a paté that appeals to a Poodle’s appetite

COMPLETE AND BALANCED

Canned dog food can be fed as complete and balanced diet or mixed with Royal Canin Poodle Adult or Poodle Adult 8+ Dry Dog Food

Calorie content: This diet contains 948 kcal ME/kg; 81 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.3%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.0%, Moisture (max.) 80.5%.
Ingredient: water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, pork liver, chicken by-products, salmon, corn flour, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, carrageenan, pork plasma, natural flavors, fish oil, carob bean gum, sodium tripolyphosphate, calcium carbonate, taurine, potassium chloride, guar gum, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), vitamin E supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals [zinc oxide, zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], sodium carbonate, choline chloride, magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
7 lb (3 kg) 2 1/2 pouchs (210 g) 3 pouchs (243 g) 3 pouchs (276 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 4 pouchs (353 g) 5 pouchs (409 g) 5 1/2 pouchs (464 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 6 pouchs (518 g) 7 pouchs (599 g) 8 pouchs (681 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Founded by a veterinarian, Royal Canin has over 40 years experience in health nutrition. Our work with pet nutritionists, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world has provided us with knowledge about the specific nutritional requirements of dogs. This knowledge has allowed us to formulate the optimal diet for your dog's special needs.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025