Poodle Pouch Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Existing formats
1 x 3oz
SKIN & COAT HEALTH
Contains omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, and a combination of B vitamins and amino acids to nourish the Poodle''s skin and coat.
SUPPORTS THE SPECIFIC NEEDS OF ADULT TOY & MINIATURE POODLES
Supports the specific needs of adult Toy & Miniature Poodles.
MUSCLE MASS
Formulated with high protein and L-carnitine to help maintain muscle mass.
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 941 kcal ME/kg; 80 kcal ME/pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.3%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.1%, Moisture (max.) 80.5%, Methionine-cystine (min.)0.21%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.)0.05%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.)0.03%, Pantothenic acid (min.) 23.5 mg/kg, Niacin (min.) 130 mg/kg, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.)0.66%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.)0.19%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 17 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS : water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, pork liver, salmon meal, modified corn starch, powdered cellulose, caramel, vegetable oil, calcium carbonate, carrageenan, sodium tripolyphosphate, carob bean gum, fish oil, natural flavors, potassium chloride, pork plasma, taurine, vitamins [niacin supplement, ascorbic acid, cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), D-calcium pantothenate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), riboflavin supplement, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement], xanthan gum, citric acid, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, manganese sulfate, copper sulfate, manganese proteinate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate].
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult Poodles over 10 months old.
BREED HEALTH NUTRITION POODLE loaf in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Founded by a veterinarian, Royal Canin has over 40 years experience in health nutrition. Our work with pet nutritionists, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world has provided us with knowledge about the specific nutritional requirements of dogs. This knowledge has allowed us to formulate the optimal diet for your dog's special needs.