Rottweiler Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Rottweiler Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Rottweilers 18 months and older
Existing formats
30lb
Exclusive kibble design: special molossoid jaw
The Rottweiler has strong and broad upper and lower jaws with strong teeth meeting in a scissors bite. The kibble shape, size, texture and formula of Rottweiler Adult is perfectly adapted to the Rottweiler and helps limit the food intake rate by encouraging chewing, while the high-energy content covers the requirements of the Rottweiler without overloading his stomach.
Bone & joint health
Whether working or just on a walk with his owner, the Rottweiler is always active and enthusiastic, and puts his joints under strain. The Rottweiler Adult formula helps support healthy bones and joints and helps maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA and DHA.
Healthy cardiac function
Rottweiler breed dogs are prone to cardiac sensitivity. The Rottweiler Adult formula contains specific nutrients to help support healthy cardiac function: taurine, EPA and DHA.
Ideal muscle mass
Robust, enduring, calm and quiet, but with a strong temperament, the Rottweiler is the king of the guard dogs. Naturally athletic, his strongly muscled silhouette needs a high quality diet. Rottweiler Adult helps maintain muscle mass with tailored levels of protein (24% min) for his specific needs. This formula also contains L-carnitine.
|Weight of Dog
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|88 lb (40 kg)
|4 Cups (369 g)
|5 1/4 Cups (486 g)
|6 Cups (564 g)
|93 lb (42 kg)
|4 1/8 Cups (383 g)
|5 3/8 Cups (504 g)
|6 1/4 Cups (585 g)
|97 lb (44 kg)
|4 1/4 Cups (397 g)
|5 5/8 Cups (522 g)
|6 1/2 Cups (605 g)
|101 lb (46 kg)
|4 3/8 Cups (410 g)
|5 3/4 Cups (540 g)
|6 3/4 Cups (626 g)
|106 lb (48 kg)
|4 1/2 Cups (423 g)
|6 Cups (557 g)
|6 7/8 Cups (646 g)
|110 lb (50 kg)
|4 5/8 Cups (437 g)
|6 1/8 Cups (574 g)
|7 1/8 Cups (666 g)
|115 lb (52 kg)
|4 3/4 Cups (450 g)
|6 3/8 Cups (592 g)
|7 3/8 Cups (686 g)
|119 lb (54 kg)
|4 7/8 Cups (462 g)
|6 1/2 Cups (609 g)
|7 1/2 Cups (706 g)
|123 lb (56 kg)
|5 1/8 Cups (475 g)
|6 5/8 Cups (625 g)
|7 3/4 Cups (725 g)
|128 lb (58 kg)
|5 1/4 Cups (488 g)
|6 7/8 Cups (642 g)
|8 Cups (745 g)
|1 cup = 8 fluid ounces = 94 g
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Rottweiler magnificent is in the details. As a true working dog, Rottweilers are watchful protectors that prefer to be busy and active. This giant breed can benefit from the right diet to help keep their big hearts healthy, maintain muscle mass, and support bones and joints, especially as they mature. Royal Canin Rottweiler Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Rottweiler. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Rottweiler, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your Rottweiler’s strong and broad jaw, encouraging them to slowly chew their food. High energy content helps them feel full without overloading their stomach. Heart-healthy nutrients including taurine, EPA, and DHA help protect Rottweilers’ cardiac health. Precise protein levels and added L-carnitine support strong muscle mass. And omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA from fish oil, support hardworking bones and joints, while helping to keep your protective Rottweiler at a healthy weight.