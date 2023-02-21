PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Rottweiler magnificent is in the details. As a true working dog, Rottweilers are watchful protectors that prefer to be busy and active. This giant breed can benefit from the right diet to help keep their big hearts healthy, maintain muscle mass, and support bones and joints, especially as they mature. Royal Canin Rottweiler Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Rottweiler. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Rottweiler, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your Rottweiler’s strong and broad jaw, encouraging them to slowly chew their food. High energy content helps them feel full without overloading their stomach. Heart-healthy nutrients including taurine, EPA, and DHA help protect Rottweilers’ cardiac health. Precise protein levels and added L-carnitine support strong muscle mass. And omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA from fish oil, support hardworking bones and joints, while helping to keep your protective Rottweiler at a healthy weight.

