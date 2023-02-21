Sensitive Skin Care Pouch Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Existing formats
1 x 85g
SUPPORT HEALTHY SKIN
Nutritionally formulated with precise & high quality protein source to help support and nourish his skin.
SENSITIVITY
Dog's with sensitive skin respond to dietary, seasonal and environmental irritants. Too much scratching can damage his skin disrupting the protective skin barrier.
CANINE CARE NUTRITION PROGRAM
Providing healthy & balanced nutrition across both our dry & wet formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your dog.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care Loaf in Gravy soft dog food is tailored nutrition to support your adult dog’s sensitive skin and coat. This formula comes in a convenient pouch made with precise nutrients and high-quality protein, this diet helps nourish dry skin and promotes a healthy coat. And remember to help protect your dog’s sensitive skin by keeping their bedding and favorite resting places clean.