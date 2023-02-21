Sensitive Skin Care Pouch Dog Food

Sensitive Skin Care Pouch Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Existing formats

1 x 85g

Find a retailer

SUPPORT HEALTHY SKIN

Nutritionally formulated with precise & high quality protein source to help support and nourish his skin.

SENSITIVITY

Dog's with sensitive skin respond to dietary, seasonal and environmental irritants. Too much scratching can damage his skin disrupting the protective skin barrier.

CANINE CARE NUTRITION PROGRAM

Providing healthy & balanced nutrition across both our dry & wet formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your dog.

CALORIE CONTENT : This diet contains 988 kcal ME/kg; 84 kcal ME/pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 7.1%, Crude Fat (min.) 5.1%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.3%, Moisture (max.) 80.0%.
INGREDIENTS : water sufficient for processing, chicken, chicken by-products, powdered cellulose, brewers rice flour, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, caramel, carrageenan, carob bean gum, sodium silico aluminate, natural flavors (only for Mexico: poultry), citric acid, potassium chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, calcium carbonate, taurine, choline chloride, vitamins [cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, ascorbic acid, D-calcium pantothenate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), biotin, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement], xanthan gum, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, manganese sulfate, copper sulfate, manganese proteinate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate].
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature dogs with sensitive skin.
CANINE CARE NUTRITION SENSITIVE SKIN CARE loaf in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care Loaf in Gravy soft dog food is tailored nutrition to support your adult dog’s sensitive skin and coat. This formula comes in a convenient pouch made with precise nutrients and high-quality protein, this diet helps nourish dry skin and promotes a healthy coat. And remember to help protect your dog’s sensitive skin by keeping their bedding and favorite resting places clean.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025