Shih Tzu Loaf In Gravy Pouch Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Royal Canin Adult Shih Tzu wet dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Shih Tzus 10 months and older
Sizes available
12 x 85g
Adapted texture loaf in gravy
A smooth texture in an appealing sauce to help stimulate the Shih Tzu''s appetite.
Appetite stimulation
Helps to stimulate a Shih Tzu's finicky appetite with a highly palatable formula.
Cardiac health
Key nutrients such as sodium, L-carnitine and amino acids, including taurine, help support heart health.
Healthy skin & coat
The Shih Tzu is known for its long and silky topcoat and fleece-like undercoat. Shih Tzu Adult loaf in gravy supports the breed''s unique coat and skin health with ALA, EPA, and DHA.
Wet Feeding
|Weight
|Pouches - Low Activity
|Pouches - Medium Activity
|Pouches - High Activity
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3 (271 g)
|3 1/2 (314 g)
|4 (357 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|4 (321 g)
|4 1/2 (372 g)
|5 (422 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|4 1/2 (368 g)
|5 (426 g)
|5 1/2 (484 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|5 (413 g)
|5 1/2 (478 g)
|6 1/2 (543 g)
Mixed Feeding
Mix with Royal Canin® Breed Health Nutrition® Shih Tzu Adult Dry Dog Food
|Weight
|Pouches / Day
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1
|1/2 cup (46 g)
|5/8 cup (56 g)
|3/4 cup (66 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1
|5/8 cup (58 g)
|3/4 cup (70 g)
|7/8 cup (82 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1
|6/8 cup (69 g)
|7/8 cup (83 g)
|1 1/8 cups (97 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|1
|7/8 cup (80 g)
|1 cup (96 g)
|1 1/4 cups (112 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Adult Shih Tzu wet dog food in a convenient pouch is tailored nutrition created just for your Shih Tzu. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for pure breed Shih Tzus to help them thrive. The complete and balanced adult dog food features ALA, EPA, and DHA to support healthy skin and maintain a healthy coat. Essential nutrients like sodium and L-carnitine, and amino acids like taurine, support your toy breed’s heart health. Plus, the delicious loaf in gravy smooth texture stimulates your small breed’s appetite. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Adult Shih Tzu dry food for a meal that’s sure to please any picky eater. With over 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every pet’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our breed health formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)