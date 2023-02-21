Shih Tzu Loaf In Gravy Pouch Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Adult Shih Tzu wet dog food in a convenient pouch is tailored nutrition created just for your Shih Tzu. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for pure breed Shih Tzus to help them thrive. The complete and balanced adult dog food features ALA, EPA, and DHA to support healthy skin and maintain a healthy coat. Essential nutrients like sodium and L-carnitine, and amino acids like taurine, support your toy breed’s heart health. Plus, the delicious loaf in gravy smooth texture stimulates your small breed’s appetite. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Adult Shih Tzu dry food for a meal that’s sure to please any picky eater. With over 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every pet’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our breed health formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)

