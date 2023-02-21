Shih Tzu Loaf In Sauce Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Shih Tzu Adult wet dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Shih Tzus 10 months and older

Sizes available

1 x 3oz

SKIN SUPPORT

Supports skin health and promotes a healthy coat with an exclusive complex of nutrients including EPA, DHA, and vitamin A

HEART HEALTH

Targeted levels of sodium, taurine, and L-carnitine for healthy cardiac function promote heart health

Calorie content: This diet contains 949 kcal ME/kg; 81 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 6.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.6%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.8%, Moisture (max.) 81.5%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, chicken by-products, pork liver, corn flour, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, fish oil, carrageenan, natural flavors, carob bean gum, potassium phosphate, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], guar gum, L-carnitine, calcium carbonate, citric acid, choline chloride, sodium carbonate, magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
8.8 lb (4 kg) 3 1/4 cups (271 g) 3 3/4 cups (313 g) 4 1/4 cups (356 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 3 3/4 cups (320 g) 4 1/4 cups (370 g) 5 cups (421 g)
13.2 lb (6 kg) 4 1/4 cups (367 g) 5 cups (425 g) 5 3/4 cups (483 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Shih Tzu magnificent is in the details. Also known as a Chrysanthemum dog, Shih Tzus are big-eyed, fluffy show dogs ready to win anyone over. These pampered pooches can benefit from precise nutrition from a food that’s easy to eat, that helps promote a healthy skin and coat, and that helps support cardiac health. Royal Canin Shih Tzu Loaf in Sauce wet dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Shih Tzu. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Shih Tzu with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The complete and balanced soft dog food features a smooth paté texture that’s easy for your Shih Tzu to eat. EPA and DHA from fish oil promote healthy skin and optimal coat beauty. And to support your Shih Tzu’s cardiac health, nutrients like sodium, taurine, and L-carnitine help keep their hearts healthy and strong. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Shih Tzu Adult dry dog food for a meal that’s sure to please your lovable lap dog.

