Small Adult Chunks In Gravy
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For adult small breed dogs from 9 to 22 lb (4 to 10 kg) - Over 10 months old
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
85g x 1
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Supports digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora.
ADAPTED ENERGY
Helps maintain ideal weight in small breed dogs.
COAT CONDITION
Contains EPA and DHA to support a beautiful coat and healthy skin.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork by-products, pork liver, brewers rice flour, modified corn starch, pork plasma, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, fish oil, calcium carbonate, sodium aluminosilicate, sodium tripolyphosphate, potassium chloride, salt, carob bean gum, natural flavors, vitamins[cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), ascorbic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), biotin, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement], taurine, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glycine, sodium carbonate, choline chloride, trace minerals[zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, manganese sulfate, copper sulfate, manganese proteinate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], L-carnitine.
Crude Protein (min.)5.5%, Crude Fat (min.)3.5%, Crude Fiber (max.)2.9%, Moisture (max.)83.1%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.)0.08%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.)0.04%.
This diet contains 842 kcal ME/kg; 72 kcal ME/pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
SIZE HEALTH NUTRITION SMALL ADULT chunks in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.