Royal Canin Small Aging 12+ Dry Dog Food is precise nutrition specifically made for small dogs 12 years and older weighing 9–22 lb

WEIGHT MAINTENANCE

EPA, DHA, and a complex of antioxidants for dogs support healthy aging in senior small dog breeds

KIDNEY SUPPORT

Controlled phosphorous levels help maintain kidney health in aging dogs

SKIN AND COAT HEALTH

Optimal levels of essential fatty acids from fish oil nourish skin and a healthy dog coat

Calorie content: This diet contains 3661 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 308 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 24.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.5%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Phosphorus (min.) 0.37%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.19%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.08%.

When small breed dogs reach their senior years, their nutritional needs change. They may be slower, but the right diet can help them stay active and vibrant throughout the later stage of adulthood. Royal Canin Small Aging 12+ dry senior dog food (formerly Mini Aging 12+) is tailored to support healthy aging in your small dog. This scientific formula helps small senior dogs maintain their vitality through an exclusive blend of nutrients with EPA, DHA, and antioxidants, and helps maintain healthy kidneys with a controlled phosphorus level. Optimal levels of essential fatty acids from fish oil nourish their skin and coat for a lustrous shine. Not only that, this small kibble is highly palatable and easily rehydratable: Just add warm water for a soft, easy-to-chew meal your pint-sized senior dog will love. And for even more variety, give them Royal Canin Mature 8+ wet dog food.

