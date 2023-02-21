Small Dental Care Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Dental Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for small adult dogs 10 months and older weighing up to 22 lb that are prone to dental tartar
Sizes available
17lb
REDUCES TARTAR FORMATION
Proven to provide 29% less tartar formation after 28 days of feeding this adult dog food diet exclusively
DENTAL CARE REGIMEN
Completes your dog’s oral care regimen in combination with regular teeth cleaning
Calorie content: This diet contains 3688 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 266 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 21.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.0%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%.
Ingredient: corn flour, chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, pea fiber, powdered cellulose, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, DL-methionine, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|3.3 lb (1.5 kg)
|1/2 cup (33 g)
|1/2 cup (38 g)
|5/8 cup (44 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|3/4 cup (56 g)
|7/8 cup (65 g)
|1 cup (73 g)
|13.2 lb (6 kg)
|1 1/4 cups (94 g)
|1 1/2 cups (109 g)
|1 3/4 cups (123 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 7/8 cups (138 g)
|2 1/4 cups (159 g)
|2 1/2 cups (181 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
The unique kibble texture of Royal Canin Dental Care dry dog food encourages chewing and simulates tooth-brushing to limit plaque from calcifying, which helps promote your small dog’s oral health. And feeding it exclusively is proven to provide 29% less tartar formation in 28 days. Remember, your dog’s oral hygiene requires regular teeth cleaning to keep their teeth and gums healthy and strong.