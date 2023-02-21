SMALL Indoor Puppy Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Indoor Small Puppy dry dog food is tailor-made for puppies up to 10 months old with an expected adult weight of up to 22 lbs.
Sizes available
2.5lb
IMMUNE SUPPORT
An exclusive blend of antioxidants and vitamins promotes healthy development of immune systems
OPTIMAL STOOL
Highly digestible proteins help cats absorb nutrients better, while decreasing stool odor
HEALTHY COAT
Optimal levels of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids nourish a beautiful, shiny coat
SPECIALIZED KIBBLE
Exclusive small kibble size designed for little dogs with small jaws and picky appetites
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3735 kilocalories of metabolizable energy(ME) per kilogram or 332 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 25.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.8%, Moisture (max.) 10.5%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.1%, Vitamin E (min.) 336 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 320 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS: brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, corn, chicken fat, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, natural flavors, corn gluten meal, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, sodium aluminosilicate, potassium chloride, pea fiber, calcium carbonate, taurine, fish oil, rice flour, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, salt, choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast, L-lysine, marine microalgae oil, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement, riboflavin supplement], L-Threonine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), yucca schidigera extract, L-carnitine, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.