Small Starter Mother & Babydog Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
SMALL Starter is designed for small breed mothers from the end of gestation (3rd trimester) and during lactation and young puppies up to 2 months.
Sizes available
2.5lb
14lb
HEALTHY GROWTH
Nutritional response helps to facilitate the transition from mother’s milk to solid food
IMMUNE SUPPORT
Clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C, help support the healthy development of puppies’ immune systems
Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
REHYDRATABLE KIBBLE
The kibble can be turned into a porridge-like consistency that’s palatable for both the mother and her weaning puppies
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3949 kilocalories of metabolizable energy(ME) per kilogram or 387 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 20.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.12%, Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 320 mg/kg.*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS: chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, chicken fat, corn, wheat gluten, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, sodium aluminosilicate, potassium chloride, fish oil, pea fiber, salt, taurine, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, calcium carbonate, hydrolyzed yeast, rice flour, marine microalgae oil, L-lysine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, folic acid, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement, riboflavin supplement], DL-methionine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-Threonine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.