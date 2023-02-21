Small Weight Care Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Small Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food is formulated for small dogs weighing 9-22 lb, that have a tendency to gain weight or need to lose a little bit of weight
Sizes available
13lb
COMPLETE & BALANCED
ENCOURAGES HEALTHY HYDRATION
Helps support a healthy urinary tract in healthy cats in conjunction with encouraging healthy hydration
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
An ideal fiber blend helps dogs feel full and helps limit additional weight gain
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Small Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Small Breeds is formulated for small breed dogs (9 to 22 lb) that have a tendency to gain weight. It delivers the nutrition and support they need, featuring an ideal fiber blend to help keep them feeling full, while maintaining a healthy weight. This dry dog food helps slightly overweight dogs achieve a healthy weight, while delivering a delicious-tasting kibble. Royal Canin Small Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Small Breeds was created with smaller breeds and little dogs in mind and is formulated to support an ideal body condition and muscle mass. 88% of slightly overweight dogs fed Royal Canin Small Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Small Breeds lost weight within two months. With over 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every pet’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)