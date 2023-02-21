Small Weight Care Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Small Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food is formulated for small dogs weighing 9-22 lb, that have a tendency to gain weight or need to lose a little bit of weight

Sizes available

13lb

COMPLETE & BALANCED

ENCOURAGES HEALTHY HYDRATION

Helps support a healthy urinary tract in healthy cats in conjunction with encouraging healthy hydration

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

An ideal fiber blend helps dogs feel full and helps limit additional weight gain

CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3273 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 259 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 9.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 10.0%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, L-carnitine* (min.) 140 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Small Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Small Breeds is formulated for small breed dogs (9 to 22 lb) that have a tendency to gain weight. It delivers the nutrition and support they need, featuring an ideal fiber blend to help keep them feeling full, while maintaining a healthy weight. This dry dog food helps slightly overweight dogs achieve a healthy weight, while delivering a delicious-tasting kibble. Royal Canin Small Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Small Breeds was created with smaller breeds and little dogs in mind and is formulated to support an ideal body condition and muscle mass. 88% of slightly overweight dogs fed Royal Canin Small Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Small Breeds lost weight within two months. With over 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every pet’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)

