STARTER MOTHER & BABYDOG ultra soft mousse
Wet food for Dog
Sizes available
1 x 145g
24 x 5.1oz
Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.
Strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
Brain development
Enriched with DHA an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.
Tailored taste & texture for babydogs
Ultra soft mousse texture to facilitate the transition to solid food.
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 972 kcal ME/kg; 141 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 8.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.5%, Moisture (max.) 80.5%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.03%, Vitamin E (min.) 133 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 80 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS: water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork by-products, chicken liver, brewers rice flour, gelatin, powdered cellulose, fish oil, casein, calcium carbonate, glycine, sodium tripolyphosphate, pork plasma, sodium aluminosilicate, hydrolyzed yeast, natural flavors, carrageenan, taurine, guar gum, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], potassium chloride, citric acid, choline chloride, sodium carbonate, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene.