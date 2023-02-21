Starter Mousse in sauce Mother & Babydog
Wet food for Dog
Scientifically formulated to meet the nutrition and energy needs of mothers, during the third trimester and through lactation, and weaning puppies through two months.
Existing formats
1 x 145g
This diet contains 972 kcal ME/kg; 141 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Crude Protein (min.)8.5%, Crude Fat (min.)4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.)1.5%, Moisture (max.)80.5%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.)0.03%, Vitamin E (min.)133 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)80 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork by-products, chicken liver, brewers rice flour, gelatin, powdered cellulose, fish oil, casein, calcium carbonate, glycine, sodium tripolyphosphate, pork plasma, sodium aluminosilicate, hydrolyzed yeast, natural flavors, carrageenan, taurine, guar gum, vitamins[L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], potassium chloride, citric acid, choline chloride, sodium carbonate, trace minerals[zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene.
For the Puppy - Starter Mousse Only
|Target Adult Weight
|Age of Puppy
|2 to 3 weeks
|3 to 4 weeks
|4 to 5 weeks
|5 to 6 weeks
|6 to 7 weeks
|7 to 8 weeks
|2.2 lb
(1 kg)
|1/4 Can
|3/4 Can
|3/4 Can
|1 Can
|1 2/9 Cans
|4.4 lb
(2 kg)
|1/4 Can
|3/4 Can
|3/4 Can
|1 Can
|1 2/9 Cans
|6.6 lb
(3 kg)
|1/4 Can
|3/4 Can
|3/4 Can
|1 Can
|1 2/9 Cans
|8.8 lb
(4 kg)
|1/4 Can
|3/4 Can
|1 1/2 Cans
|2 Cans
|2 1/3 Cans
|11 lb
(5 kg)
|1/4 Can
|3/4 Can
|1 1/2 Cans
|2 Cans
|2 1/3 Cans
|15 lb
(7 kg)
|1/4 Can
|3/4 Can
|2 1/5 Cans
|3 Cans
|3 5/9 Cans
|22 lb
(10 kg)
|1/4 Can
|3/4 Can
|2 1/5 Cans
|3 Cans
|3 5/9 Cans
|44 lb
(20 kg)
|3/4 Can
|2 4/9 Cans
|3 3/7 Cans
|4 2/3 Cans
|5 2/3 Cans
|66 lb
(30 kg)
|3/4 Can
|2 1/5 Cans
|3 4/5 Cans
|4 1/6 Cans
|5 1/2 Cans
|6 7/8 Cans
|88 lb
(40 kg)
|3/4 Can
|2 2/3 Cans
|4 1/6 Cans
|4 2/3 Cans
|6 Cans
|7 6/7 Cans
|132 lb
(60 kg)
|3/4 Can
|3 1/5 Cans
|4 7/9 Cans
|5 2/5 Cans
|6 3/4 Cans
|8 5/6 Cans
|176 lb
(80 kg)
|3/4 Can
|4 Cans
|5 2/5 Cans
|6 1/7 Cans
|7 1/3 Cans
|9 4/5 Cans
For the Mother - Starter Mousse Only
|Mother's Weight
|Gestation
|6 weeks
|7 weeks
|8 weeks
|9 weeks
|Lactating
|2.2 lb
(1 kg)
|6/7 Can
|6/7 Can
|1 Can
|1 1/9 Cans
|AD LIBITUM
|4.4 lb
(2 kg)
|1 1/3 Cans
|1 1/2 Cans
|1 3/5 Cans
|1 5/7 Cans
|6.6 lb
(3 kg)
|1 5/6 Cans
|2 Cans
|2 1/5 Cans
|2 1/3 Cans
|8.8 lb
(4 kg)
|2 1/3 Cans
|2 4/7 Cans
|2 2/3 Cans
|3 Cans
|11 lb
(5 kg)
|2 2/3 Cans
|3 Cans
|3 1/5 Cans
|3 3/7 Cans
|15 lb
(7 kg)
|3 3/7 Cans
|3 4/5 Cans
|4 Cans
|4 2/5 Cans
|22 lb
(10 kg)
|4 1/2 Cans
|5 Cans
|5 1/4 Cans
|5 3/4 Cans
|44 lb
(20 kg)
|7 1/2 Cans
|8 Cans
|8 5/6 Cans
|9 4/9 Cans
|66 lb
(30 kg)
|10 Cans
|11 Cans
|12 Cans
|12 3/4 Cans
|88 lb
(40 kg)
|12 2/5 Cans
|13 1/2 Cans
|14 3/5 Cans
|15 5/7 Cans
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® wet formulas are designed around the unique needs of small dogs (up to 22 lbs.) from puppyhood through maturity. Whether fed as a complement to dry kibble or as a complete meal, ROYAL CANIN® wet formulas help keep a small dog healthy from the inside out.