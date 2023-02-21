X-Small Adult 8+ Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin X-Small Adult 8+ Dry Dog Food is precise nutrition specifically made for toy and miniature breed dogs 8–12 years old weighing up to 8 lb

MAINTAINS VITALITY

A blend of antioxidants for dogs fights the first signs of aging to maintain vitality for a long, active life

SKIN AND COAT HEALTH

Optimal levels of EPA and DHA support skin health and a healthy dog coat

HEALTHY DIGESTION

Highly digestible proteins and dietary fibers help promote dog digestive health

SPECIALIZED KIBBLE

Palatable mature x-small breed dry dog food kibble is adapted for miniature jaws

Calorie content: This diet contains 3854 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 362 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 22.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.11%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%.
Ingredient: brewers rice, chicken fat, chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, corn, brown rice, natural flavors, wheat gluten, dried chicory root, vegetable oil, fish oil, psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, calcium carbonate, L-arginine, L-lysine, L-tyrosine, monocalcium phosphate, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, choline chloride, salt, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], taurine, GLA safflower oil, L-carnitine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
2.2 lb (1 kg) 1/4 cup (23 g) 1/4 cup (27 g) 3/8 cup (31 g)
3.3 lb (1.5 kg) 3/8 cup (32 g) 3/8 cup (37 g) 1/2 cup (42 g)
4.4 lb (2 kg) 3/8 cup (39 g) 1/2 cup (46 g) 1/2 cup (52 g)
5.5 lb (2.5 kg) 1/2 cup (46 g) 5/8 cup (54 g) 5/8 cup (61 g)
6.6 lb (3 kg) 5/8 cup (53 g) 5/8 cup (62 g) 3/4 cup (70 g)
7.7 lb (3.5 kg) 5/8 cup (60 g) 3/4 cup (69 g) 7/8 cup (79 g)
8.8 lb (4 kg) 3/4 cup (66 g) 7/8 cup (77 g) 7/8 cup (87 g)
11.0 lb (5 kg) 7/8 cup (78 g) 1 cup (90 g) 1 1/8 cups (103 g)

Maturing extra-small dogs and toy breeds can have a longer life span than larger dogs—and with a long life comes unique nutritional needs. They may be graying a little and slower than they were when they were younger. They’re also possibly becoming pickier about the food they eat in their mature years. Royal Canin X-Small Adult 8+ dry dog food is targeted nutrition for your extra-small dog’s unique traits as they age. Its scientific formula helps maintain their vitality with an exclusive blend of nutrients and antioxidants. Ideal levels of EPA and DHA support healthy skin and a beautiful, shiny coat. Highly digestible proteins and a precise blend of fibers promote healthy digestion. And the extra-small, highly palatable kibble ensures even the pickiest eaters keep coming back to the bowl at every meal. Add a variety in texture with Royal Canin Mature 8+ wet dog food. And when your dog reaches their senior years, you can help keep them healthy with Royal Canin X-Small Aging 12+.

