PRODUCT DETAILS

Your extra-small dog has big nutritional needs. Their boundless, playful energy needs a diet that can keep up with them. And since they have tiny jaws and miniature teeth, they need a kibble small enough to pick up and chew. Not only that, these petite pooches are pretty picky when it comes to the food they eat. Royal Canin X-Small Adult dry dog food is targeted nutrition to support your mini dog’s playful nature and petite size. It’s formulated with adapted energy levels to meet the high energy needs of miniature and toy breed dogs. Ideal levels of EPA and DHA support healthy skin and a beautiful, shiny coat. Highly digestible proteins and precise levels of fibers help promote healthy digestion. This extra-small and highly palatable kibble is designed for tiny teeth and jaws, pleasing even the pickiest of eaters. Add a variety in texture with Royal Canin Adult Beauty wet dog food. And when your dog reaches their later years, there’s Royal Canin X-Small Adult 8+ and X-Small Aging 12+ to help keep them happy and healthy as they age.

