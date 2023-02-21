X-Small Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin X-Small Adult dry dog food is precise nutrition specifically made for toy and miniature breed dogs between 10 months and 8 years old that weigh up to 8 lbs.
Existing formats
2.5lb
Very palatable & very small kibble
This small-sized kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the miniature jaw of dogs under 8lb. Its exclusive formula also helps stimulate fussy appetites in very small breed dogs.
Adapted energy
Formulated to meet the very high energy needs of very small adult dogs.
Coat condition
Contains precise levels of EPA and DHA to help support a beautiful coat and healthy skin.
Healthy transit
Highly digestible proteins and precise levels of various fibers help to regulate and ease intestinal transit.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|2.2 lb (1 kg)
|1/4 cup (23 g)
|1/4 cup (27 g)
|3/8 cup (31 g)
|3.3 lb (1.5 kg)
|3/8 cup (32 g)
|3/8 cup (37 g)
|1/2 cup (42 g)
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|3/8 cup (39 g)
|1/2 cup (46 g)
|1/2 cup (52 g)
|5.5 lb (2.5 kg)
|1/2 cup (47 g)
|5/8 cup (54 g)
|5/8 cup (61 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1/2 cup (53 g)
|5/8 cup (62 g)
|3/4 cup (70 g)
|7.7 lb (3.5 kg)
|5/8 cup (60 g)
|3/4 cup (69 g)
|7/8 cup (79 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/4 cup (66 g)
|3/4 cup (77 g)
|7/8 cup (87 g)
|11.0 lb (5 kg)
|7/8 cup (78 g)
|1 cup (91 g)
|1 1/8 cups (103 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Your extra-small dog has big nutritional needs. Their boundless, playful energy needs a diet that can keep up with them. And since they have tiny jaws and miniature teeth, they need a kibble small enough to pick up and chew. Not only that, these petite pooches are pretty picky when it comes to the food they eat. Royal Canin X-Small Adult dry dog food is targeted nutrition to support your mini dog’s playful nature and petite size. It’s formulated with adapted energy levels to meet the high energy needs of miniature and toy breed dogs. Ideal levels of EPA and DHA support healthy skin and a beautiful, shiny coat. Highly digestible proteins and precise levels of fibers help promote healthy digestion. This extra-small and highly palatable kibble is designed for tiny teeth and jaws, pleasing even the pickiest of eaters. Add a variety in texture with Royal Canin Adult Beauty wet dog food. And when your dog reaches their later years, there’s Royal Canin X-Small Adult 8+ and X-Small Aging 12+ to help keep them happy and healthy as they age.