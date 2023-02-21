X-Small Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin X-Small Adult dry dog food is precise nutrition specifically made for toy and miniature breed dogs between 10 months and 8 years old that weigh up to 8 lbs.

Existing formats

2.5lb

Very palatable & very small kibble

This small-sized kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the miniature jaw of dogs under 8lb. Its exclusive formula also helps stimulate fussy appetites in very small breed dogs.

Adapted energy

Formulated to meet the very high energy needs of very small adult dogs.

Coat condition

Contains precise levels of EPA and DHA to help support a beautiful coat and healthy skin.

Healthy transit

Highly digestible proteins and precise levels of various fibers help to regulate and ease intestinal transit.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3840 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 369 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 22.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.5%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.11%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%.
Ingredient: brewers rice, corn, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, natural flavors, dried chicory root, vegetable oil, fish oil, psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, monocalcium phosphate, salt, L-tyrosine, L-lysine, calcium carbonate, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, L-arginine, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and Balanced nutrition for adult dogs - For adult very small breed dogs (up to 8 lb.) - Over 10 months old.
Size Health Nutrition X-Small Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
2.2 lb (1 kg) 1/4 cup (23 g) 1/4 cup (27 g) 3/8 cup (31 g)
3.3 lb (1.5 kg) 3/8 cup (32 g) 3/8 cup (37 g) 1/2 cup (42 g)
4.4 lb (2 kg) 3/8 cup (39 g) 1/2 cup (46 g) 1/2 cup (52 g)
5.5 lb (2.5 kg) 1/2 cup (47 g) 5/8 cup (54 g) 5/8 cup (61 g)
6.6 lb (3 kg) 1/2 cup (53 g) 5/8 cup (62 g) 3/4 cup (70 g)
7.7 lb (3.5 kg) 5/8 cup (60 g) 3/4 cup (69 g) 7/8 cup (79 g)
8.8 lb (4 kg) 3/4 cup (66 g) 3/4 cup (77 g) 7/8 cup (87 g)
11.0 lb (5 kg) 7/8 cup (78 g) 1 cup (91 g) 1 1/8 cups (103 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Your extra-small dog has big nutritional needs. Their boundless, playful energy needs a diet that can keep up with them. And since they have tiny jaws and miniature teeth, they need a kibble small enough to pick up and chew. Not only that, these petite pooches are pretty picky when it comes to the food they eat. Royal Canin X-Small Adult dry dog food is targeted nutrition to support your mini dog’s playful nature and petite size. It’s formulated with adapted energy levels to meet the high energy needs of miniature and toy breed dogs. Ideal levels of EPA and DHA support healthy skin and a beautiful, shiny coat. Highly digestible proteins and precise levels of fibers help promote healthy digestion. This extra-small and highly palatable kibble is designed for tiny teeth and jaws, pleasing even the pickiest of eaters. Add a variety in texture with Royal Canin Adult Beauty wet dog food. And when your dog reaches their later years, there’s Royal Canin X-Small Adult 8+ and X-Small Aging 12+ to help keep them happy and healthy as they age.

