X-Small Aging 12+ Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin X-Small Aging 12+ Dry Dog Food is precise nutrition specifically made for toy and miniature breed senior dogs over 12 years old that weigh up to 8 lb

AGING SUPPORT

EPA, DHA, and antioxidants for dogs promote healthy aging

HEART HEALTH

Key senior dog nutrition supports heart health

FOR PICKY EATERS

Palatable dog food satisfies the fussy appetites of small dogs with enhanced palatability

SPECIALIZED KIBBLE

Senior x-small breed dry dog food has rehydratable kibble designed for older dogs’ miniature teeth and senior jaws

Calorie content: This diet contains 3768 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 343 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 22.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.19%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.08%.
Ingredient: brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, corn, chicken fat, brown rice, wheat gluten, natural flavors, dried chicory root, fish oil, vegetable oil, dried tomato pomace, psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, L-arginine, L-tyrosine, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-lysine, taurine, choline chloride, DL-methionine, hydrolyzed yeast, L-tryptophan, magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
2.2 lb (1 kg) 1/4 cup (24 g) 1/4 cup (28 g) 3/8 cup (31 g)
3.3 lb (1.5 kg) 3/8 cup (32 g) 3/8 cup (37 g) 1/2 cup (43 g)
4.4 lb (2 kg) 1/2 cup (40 g) 1/2 cup (46 g) 5/8 cup (53 g)
5.5 lb (2.5 kg) 1/2 cup (47 g) 5/8 cup (55 g) 5/8 cup (62 g)
6.6 lb (3 kg) 5/8 cup (54 g) 3/4 cup (63 g) 3/4 cup (72 g)
7.7 lb (3.5 kg) 5/8 cup (61 g) 3/4 cup (71 g) 7/8 cup (80 g)
8.8 lb (4 kg) 3/4 cup (67 g) 7/8 cup (78 g) 1 cup (89 g)
11.0 lb (5 kg) 7/8 cup (80 g) 1 cup (92 g) 1 1/8 cups (105 g)

After they reach 12, extra-small senior dogs have unique nutritional needs. Their tiny jaws, sensitive digestive systems, and aging heart can benefit from a targeted size-specific diet. They’re also even more picky about the food they eat in their senior years. Royal Canin X-Small Aging 12+ dry dog food is targeted nutrition to support your extra-small senior dog’s health. Its formula helps small breed dogs maintain their vitality as they get older. An exclusive blend of nutrients and antioxidants promotes healthy aging and heart health. Highly digestible proteins and a precise blend of fibers promote healthy digestion. And the extra-small kibble is highly palatable and easily rehydratable with warm water to make it softer and easy for your senior dog’s tiny jaws to pick up, chew, and eat. For a variety in texture, give your senior dog Royal Canin Mature 8+ wet dog food.

