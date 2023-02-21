XSMALL Puppy Dry Dog Food
Royal Canin X-Small Puppy dry dog food is tailor-made for puppies up to 10 months old with an expected adult weight of no more than 8 lbs.
Sizes available
14lb
3lb
HEALTHY ENERGY
Meets the high energy needs of small breed dogs during their short, intense growth period
IMMUNE SUPPORT
An exclusive blend of antioxidants and vitamins promotes healthy development of immune systems
SPECIALIZED KIBBLE
Exclusive small kibble size designed for little dogs with small jaws and picky appetites
OPTIMAL STOOL
Highly digestible proteins help cats absorb nutrients better, while decreasing stool odor
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3825 kilocalories of metabolizable energy(ME) per kilogram or 405 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 29.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.8%, Moisture (max.) 10.5%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.10%, Vitamin E (min.) 400 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 320 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS: chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, corn, chicken fat, wheat gluten, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors, corn gluten meal, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, powdered psyllium seed husk, sodium aluminosilicate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, pea fiber, fish oil, taurine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, rice flour, choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast, marine microalgae oil, salt, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, niacin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement, riboflavin supplement], L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), yucca schidigera extract, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.