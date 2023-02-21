Yorkshire Terrier Adult 8+ Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Yorkshire Terrier Adult 8+ is designed to meet the specific needs of, and support healthy aging in, senior purebred Yorkshire Terriers 8 years and older
Sizes available
1.13kg
Highly palatable + rehydratable
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the mature Yorkshire Terrier's small jaw. The kibble may be softened with warm water which can bring out the aroma and allows for easy eating.
Digestive health
A precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps support optimal digestive health. It contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), a blend of prebiotics and fibers to promote a balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Healthy aging complex
Yorkshire Terrier Adult 8+ is developed to support healthy aging. Contains an exclusive combination of antioxidants to help maintain cellular health and is formulated with an appropriate phosphorus content to help care for the kidney health of Yorkshire Terriers as they mature.
Healthy skin & coat
The Yorkshire Terrier's hair is known for its continuous growth and natural softness. Yorkshire Terrier Adult 8+ exclusive formula helps maintain the health of the Yorkshire Terrier’s long coat. Enriched with precise levels of omega- 3 fatty acids, omega-6 fatty acids, and biotin.
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/2 cup (40 g)
|1/2 cup (47 g)
|5/8 cup (53 g)
|5.5 lb (2.5 kg)
|1/2 cup (48 g)
|5/8 cup (55 g)
|3/4 cup (63 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|5/8 cup (55 g)
|3/4 cup (63 g)
|3/4 cup (72 g)
|7.7 lb (3.5 kg)
|5/8 cup (61 g)
|3/4 cup (71 g)
|7/8 cup (81 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/4 cup (68 g)
|7/8 cup (79 g)
|1 cup (89 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Yorkshire Terrier Adult 8+ can give your senior Yorkie the tailored, complete, and balanced nutrition he needs. This formula features an exclusive combination of antioxidants to help support healthy aging, and has an appropriate, 15% lower phosphorus level than Yorkshire Terrier Adult to help care for his kidney health. It also delivers biotin and omega-3 and -6 fatty acids to help maintain a beautifully soft and luxurious coat. Plus, the small kibble shape and size help reduce tartar formation by encouraging your older Yorkshire Terrier to chew, and this kibble can be softened with warm water, which can bring out the aroma and allow for easy eating.