Yorkshire Terrier Pouch Dog Food

SKIN & COAT HEALTH

Contains omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, and a combination of B vitamins and amino acids to nourish the Yorkshire Terrier's skin and coat.

SUPPORTS THE SPECIFIC NEEDS OF ADULT YORKSHIRE TERRIERS

Supports the specific needs of adult Yorkshire Terriers.

APPETITE STIMULATION

Stimulates a Yorkshire Terrier's finicky appetite with a highly palatable formula that is moderately high in fat and energy density.

CALORIE CONTENT : This diet contains 948 kcal ME/kg; 81 kcal ME/pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 7.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.6%, Moisture (max.) 80.0%, Methionine-cystine (min.)0.21%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.)0.04%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.)0.02%, Pantothenic acid (min.)24.5 mg/kg, Niacin (min.)130 mg/kg, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.)0.70%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.)0.13%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS : water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork by-products, pork liver, powdered cellulose, modified corn starch, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, caramel, carrageenan, sodium tripolyphosphate, calcium carbonate, carob bean gum, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, natural flavors (only for Mexico: poultry), pork plasma, taurine, salt, vitamins [niacin supplement, cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), ascorbic acid, D-calcium pantothenate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), biotin, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement], xanthan gum, citric acid, choline chloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, manganese sulfate, copper sulfate, manganese proteinate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate].
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult Yorkshire Terriers over 10 months old.
BREED HEALTH NUTRITION YORKSHIRE TERRIER loaf in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Yorkshire Terrier magnificent is in the details. Although they have big dog personalities, Yorkies have delicate little bodies with long, silky coats that require special care. These portable pooches can benefit from precise nutrition from a food that’s easy to eat, keeps their long coats shiny and soft, and appeases their finicky appetites. Royal Canin Yorkshire Terrier Adult Loaf in Gravy wet dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Yorkie. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your small breed Yorkshire Terrier with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The complete, balanced, and aromatic soft dog food features a highly palatable paté to appeal to your Yorkshire Terrier’s appetite with moderately high fat and energy density. Optimal levels of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, plus biotin, help give your Yorkshire Terrier’s long coat a beautiful shine. And a blend of soluble and insoluble fibers support healthy digestion. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Yorkshire Terrier Adult dry dog food for extra encouragement when it comes to fussy eaters.

