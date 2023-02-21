Yorkshire Terrier Pouch Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Existing formats
1 x 3oz
SKIN & COAT HEALTH
Contains omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, and a combination of B vitamins and amino acids to nourish the Yorkshire Terrier's skin and coat.
SUPPORTS THE SPECIFIC NEEDS OF ADULT YORKSHIRE TERRIERS
APPETITE STIMULATION
Stimulates a Yorkshire Terrier's finicky appetite with a highly palatable formula that is moderately high in fat and energy density.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Yorkshire Terrier magnificent is in the details. Although they have big dog personalities, Yorkies have delicate little bodies with long, silky coats that require special care. These portable pooches can benefit from precise nutrition from a food that’s easy to eat, keeps their long coats shiny and soft, and appeases their finicky appetites. Royal Canin Yorkshire Terrier Adult Loaf in Gravy wet dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Yorkie. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your small breed Yorkshire Terrier with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The complete, balanced, and aromatic soft dog food features a highly palatable paté to appeal to your Yorkshire Terrier’s appetite with moderately high fat and energy density. Optimal levels of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, plus biotin, help give your Yorkshire Terrier’s long coat a beautiful shine. And a blend of soluble and insoluble fibers support healthy digestion. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Yorkshire Terrier Adult dry dog food for extra encouragement when it comes to fussy eaters.