Canine Mature Consult Large Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs.

28.6lb

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Vitality & brain health

Age may affect vital systems in dogs, including renal, cardiac and brain function. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.

Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:

EPA+DHA, L-carnitine and moderate phosphorus.

Antioxidant complex including lycopene and beta-carotene.

Enriched with L-tryptophan.

Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin's advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.​

Muscle mass support

A specifically balanced formulation to help preserve muscle mass with age.

Bone and joint support

Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3522 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 321 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 8.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Tryptophan (min.) 0.25%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.)0.28%, Phosphorus (max.)0.77%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 561 mg/kg, Lycopene* (min.) 7.2 mg/kg, Beta-carotene* (min.) 4.43 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 739 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, wheat, corn, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, pea fiber, wheat gluten, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, dried tomato pomace, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, powdered psyllium seed husk, sodium silico aluminate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], L-arginine, salt, choline chloride, DL-methionine, taurine, L-lysine, L-tryptophan, L-carnitine, glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], lecithin, GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
