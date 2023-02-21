Canine Mature Consult Large Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs.
28.6lb
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Vitality & brain health
Age may affect vital systems in dogs, including renal, cardiac and brain function. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.
Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
EPA+DHA, L-carnitine and moderate phosphorus.
Antioxidant complex including lycopene and beta-carotene.
Enriched with L-tryptophan.
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin's advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.
Muscle mass support
A specifically balanced formulation to help preserve muscle mass with age.
Bone and joint support
Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.